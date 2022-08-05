The BeReal Notification Went Off During Their Great-Aunt's Funeral And They Had No Choice But To Make Viral Content

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here (and you should, cause we just revamped it).



Madison Smieja was in the car with her family on the way to her great-aunt Patsy’s funeral when her phone buzzed with her daily BeReal notification.



She recorded a quick selfie video of herself panicking that featured the caption, “pov: my Be Real went off,” before snapping the BeReal photo — which takes a pic from both the front and back of a phone camera — of herself and her family, dressed in all black together in the church pew as they waited for the service to begin.

“She was so greatly loved,” the 19-year-old from Minneapolis told BuzzFeed News. “I was sad to see her go, but I knew she would have wanted her family to be joyous that day.”

Smieja posted her aunt’s funeral BeReal, with her smiling next to her sister and cousin, on TikTok. The post quickly got nearly 100,000 views.