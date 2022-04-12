BeReal’s Push For In-The-Moment Posting Makes FOMO More Painful

After a user clicks on the notification, BeReal takes a photo using their phone’s front and back cameras at the same time. The photos are then automatically posted to a feed for your friends to see, with the objective of making social media more authentic. Unlike Instagram, there’s no highly edited, stage-directed moment where you choose the best of 40 photos taken from three angles. But that doesn’t mean users aren’t performing on BeReal — or that the content is engaging.

And the lack of curation sometimes means finding out news you’d rather not know.

Kelly P., a 25-year-old photographer from Ohio who didn’t want her last name used out of concern it could cause even more real-life drama, told BuzzFeed News she learned through the app that all her friends were hanging out without her.

“It showed me last night that a bunch of our friends were celebrating one of my best friend’s engagements without me,” she said.

“Literally made me feel worse than Instagram,” she said. “I was like, What is this alternate reality I’m living in?”

There was no description beneath the photo because BeReal has no captions. But it gave Kelly a pang of jealousy she didn’t know what to do with.

As someone already struggling to get my screentime under 12 daily hours, the thought of keeping my notifications on and phone within constant reach in order to perform authenticity immediately seems self-defeating.

There are a lot of other rules to follow, too: no filters, no scheduling posts, no drafts, no backlog of posts on your profile, no hashtags, and no retaking posts more than once a day. You have to post to see your friends’ posts for the day. You can post late, but everyone will get a notification about it.

Zesha Saleem, a 20-year-old writer, can’t stand the “urgency” of the app. She told BuzzFeed News it gives her “2016 Snapchat streak vibes.”