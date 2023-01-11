The Teen Daughter Of A Romanian Politician Said Andrew Tate DM’d Her On Instagram When She Was 16 And Her Bio Listed Her High School

A Romanian teenager, whose father is a former member of Parliament, said that misogynist influencer Andrew Tate DM’d her and her high school friends on Instagram in 2020 when they were underage.

Tate is currently in pretrial detention in Romania with his brother and two others in relation to an investigation into an alleged human trafficking ring. Tate's lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, said his client rejects all accusations against him.

Daria Gușă, a 19-year-old student, told BuzzFeed News that the former kickboxer slid into her DMs in 2020 when she was just 16 years old, with a message that read: “Romanian girl 🍓.”

Gușă provided BuzzFeed News with a screenshot of a message that shows those words from a verified account that she says was Tate’s. The user has been removed from Instagram, so the account name is simply shown as “Instagram User.” Tate’s official Instagram account was removed by the platform last August when he was banned from the app.