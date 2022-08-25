Here's A Roundup Of The Best Twitter Memes Mocking Andrew Tate For Being Banned Everywhere

As you may have heard by now, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for violating multiple terms of service — and now he's a meme where people are joking about all the other places that should remove him.
The only place that seems to be open to Tate is Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News where the influencer was interviewed on Wednesday evening.
"When they go to cancel you, ladies and gentlemen, it comes hard and fast. You lose your Facebook, then your Instagram, then your Gmail, your Discord, then your website hosting, your domain name, like then your payment processor, and your bank," he told Fox News. "It's just in real time you're watching your phone and apps just exploding, boom boom boom."
Now tweeters are the ones declaring there is no safe space for Tate, mocking the bans by joking about all the movies, apps, and places that could shun him next. Here's a roundup of our favorite Tate ban memes, starting with all the video games that supposedly kicked the former kickboxer off.
No charisma, uniqueness, nerve, or talent.
Even though it's no more, he still would be booted from Club Penguin.
Tate won't be able to play LoL.
Even a pizza simulation game won't let him in.
No word if Pokémon Go will allow him still.
Even the most functional app on the iPhone? Banned.
He won't even be able to have a digital pint.
If he needed to buy a doll in the Midwest, he may have some difficulty.
If Tate decided to pivot to a life of education at a legitimate university, he may struggle to get a Wi-Fi connection.
If Tate figured out a way to enter the multiverse for cartoons and attempt to buy some fruit in Chowder, he would be banned.
This also counts for getting a chicken burrito in the hit series Breaking Bad.
Ma's basement is pretty much open to everyone — well, you're invited, but be careful — except Tate.
Most importantly, Tate will not be able to dance to a live performance of "Watermelon Sugar."