Here's A Roundup Of The Best Twitter Memes Mocking Andrew Tate For Being Banned Everywhere

"BREAKING: Andrew Tate has been banned from the beer simulator app."

By
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Fox News / Via Twitter: @TuckerCarlson

As you may have heard by now, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for violating multiple terms of service — and now he's a meme where people are joking about all the other places that should remove him.

The only place that seems to be open to Tate is Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News where the influencer was interviewed on Wednesday evening.

"When they go to cancel you, ladies and gentlemen, it comes hard and fast. You lose your Facebook, then your Instagram, then your Gmail, your Discord, then your website hosting, your domain name, like then your payment processor, and your bank," he told Fox News. "It's just in real time you're watching your phone and apps just exploding, boom boom boom."

Now tweeters are the ones declaring there is no safe space for Tate, mocking the bans by joking about all the movies, apps, and places that could shun him next. Here's a roundup of our favorite Tate ban memes, starting with all the video games that supposedly kicked the former kickboxer off.

maya 🫧 @mayahorizons

Andrew Tate has been banned from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Twitter: @mayahorizons

No charisma, uniqueness, nerve, or talent.

Francie Blond 👸🏼 @francieblond

BREAKING ‼️ Andrew Tate has been banned from the RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar app

Twitter: @francieblond
🧚🏽 @nietechtrihanna

BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Tate officially BANNED from moviestarplanet

Twitter: @nietechtrihanna

Even though it's no more, he still would be booted from Club Penguin.

Dexerto @Dexerto

Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from Club Penguin ‼️

Twitter: @Dexerto

Tate won't be able to play LoL.

ryu @Hikaryyu

Andrew Tate has been permamently banned from League of Legends

Twitter: @Hikaryyu

Even a pizza simulation game won't let him in.

Razz @Razzbowski

BREAKING: Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria!!!

Twitter: @Razzbowski
vald @Hypnocorn

Andrew Tate has been banned from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

Twitter: @Hypnocorn

No word if Pokémon Go will allow him still.

Out of Context Showdown @OOCPkmnShowdown

Breaking News: Andrew Tate has been banned from Pokemon Showdown

Twitter: @OOCPkmnShowdown
Honkai Chibi @HonkaiChibi

Andrew Tate has been banned from Honkai Impact 3rd

Twitter: @HonkaiChibi

Even the most functional app on the iPhone? Banned.

alex @haneswhitetee

BREAKING: Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from Setting 🤯

Twitter: @haneswhitetee

He won't even be able to have a digital pint.

sarah lugor! @sarahlugor

BREAKING: Andrew Tate has been banned from the beer simulator app 🤯

Twitter: @sarahlugor

If he needed to buy a doll in the Midwest, he may have some difficulty.

maybe: clare @clur19

Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from the Chicago American Girl Store!!

Twitter: @clur19

If Tate decided to pivot to a life of education at a legitimate university, he may struggle to get a Wi-Fi connection.

motie van merel @oplaadsnoer

BREAKING: Andrew tate is now banned from EduRoam wifi

Twitter: @oplaadsnoer

If Tate figured out a way to enter the multiverse for cartoons and attempt to buy some fruit in Chowder, he would be banned.

Pleo! @PleoTCA

Andrew Tate has been banned from Gazpacho’s fruit stand.

Twitter: @PleoTCA

This also counts for getting a chicken burrito in the hit series Breaking Bad.

jaycen @kuyajefie

Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from Los Pollos Hermanos. According to Gustavo Fring, "He is not up to Pollos standards."

Twitter: @kuyajefie

Ma's basement is pretty much open to everyone — well, you're invited, but be careful — except Tate.

Joey Nolfi @joeynolfi

Andrew Tate has been banned from Ma’s basement

Twitter: @joeynolfi

Most importantly, Tate will not be able to dance to a live performance of "Watermelon Sugar."

alesia 7 @harryscowgirI

Andrew Tate has been permamently banned from attending Harry Styles’s Love on Tour.

Twitter: @harryscowgirI



