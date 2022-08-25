Here's A Roundup Of The Best Twitter Memes Mocking Andrew Tate For Being Banned Everywhere

As you may have heard by now, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for violating multiple terms of service — and now he's a meme where people are joking about all the other places that should remove him.

The only place that seems to be open to Tate is Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News where the influencer was interviewed on Wednesday evening.

"When they go to cancel you, ladies and gentlemen, it comes hard and fast. You lose your Facebook, then your Instagram, then your Gmail, your Discord, then your website hosting, your domain name, like then your payment processor, and your bank," he told Fox News. "It's just in real time you're watching your phone and apps just exploding, boom boom boom."



Now tweeters are the ones declaring there is no safe space for Tate, mocking the bans by joking about all the movies, apps, and places that could shun him next. Here's a roundup of our favorite Tate ban memes, starting with all the video games that supposedly kicked the former kickboxer off.