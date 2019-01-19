This Is The Rising Republican Who Wants To Be The Alternative To Donald Trump

Larry Hogan has John McCain’s speechwriter and an eyebrow-raising visit to Iowa on his calendar. “I certainly think I have something to contribute to the national debate.”

Patrick Semansky / AP Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan walk to his inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Annapolis, Md.

Larry Hogan made history in Maryland last fall. It had been 64 years since a Republican had won a second term as governor. Hogan did it with a record-setting number of votes. Now Hogan, who has made clear his distaste for President Donald Trump’s angry brand of right-wing politics, is putting himself out there as a possible candidate for president. There was his inaugural speech outside the State House here Wednesday. Jeb Bush, passing the baton from one Trump-resistant Republican to another, introduced Hogan, whose remarks served as a repudiation of the Trump era. There was his gala that evening at MGM National Harbor, where he danced to the Beach Boys with a purple surfboard — a nod to how he outran last year’s blue wave in one of the nation’s most Democratic states. There was his answer the next day, when a Baltimore reporter asked him point blank if he wanted to run for president: “I’m not ready to make any announcements today, let’s put it that way.” Hogan, 62, lacks the name-recognition of Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and on-again, off-again Trump critic. And he’s not yet a self-promotional candidate-in-waiting like former Ohio governor-turned-CNN commentator John Kasich. But it’s time to start paying attention to him. Trump is more vulnerable than a typical incumbent, between his overall low popularity and a special counsel investigation digging into allegations of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. And Hogan is eager to leap onto the national stage. In interviews with BuzzFeed News, Hogan shared for the first time specifics about how he might do so. Most significantly, he is planning a trip to Iowa in early March. Officially, Hogan will visit the home of the first presidential caucuses in his leadership role with the National Governors Association. In his office Thursday, though, a mischievous grin crept across his face when he said he’ll likely take political meetings while there. “I’m sure we’ll get around and see a few folks and stop in and say hello to a couple of people while we’re there,” he said. Hogan also expressed interest in New Hampshire, the first primary state, where Saint Anselm College’s Politics & Eggs speakers series is a rite of passage for White House contenders. “If I get the opportunity to go do Politics & Eggs,” he said, “I’ll probably accept that invitation.” Polls consistently place Hogan as one of the nation’s two most popular governors, behind Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker, another moderate Republican who stirs White House speculation but has said he won’t run in 2020. Signs of Hogan’s national ambitions appeared soon after his 13-point reelection victory last fall. A few weeks later, he was among the few promising stars at a meeting of Republican governors in Scottsdale, Arizona. Hogan ran late to an interview at a hotel bar, stopping by his room first to change out of a dark suit and into a more casual plaid blazer and jeans. He arrived, conveniently, a tick past 5 o’clock and rejected an aide’s offer to order him a Diet Coke. “Maybe I’ll have something better than that,” Hogan replied before asking for a Crown and Diet. For the next half-hour, Hogan spoke openly of his plans to cultivate a higher profile. “I was very focused in the first four years on never talking to national media, focusing completely on Maryland,” he said. “Still, my focus is going to be on Maryland and doing a good job in my second term, but I’m not going to turn down every interview. I turned down every Sunday morning talk show, every cable show, for four years, and now if somebody calls, we might sit down and talk with them.” He also pointedly kept the door open to a 2020 run: “I have no idea what the landscape is going to be like two years from now or six years from now. I’m going to stay involved in the discussion, and I certainly think I have something to contribute to the national debate.”

Patrick Semansky / AP Hogan and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush during the national anthem at Hogan's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Annapolis, Md.

Trump’s reelection campaign is working closely with the Republican National Committee to squelch any significant effort to primary him. “Any potential challenger should understand that the Trump campaign is better organized than any campaign in history, especially with the support of the Republican Party, which is firmly behind this president,” Trump political director Chris Carr said in a Thursday statement the campaign offered for this story. (The response was nearly identical to one given to Politico, which reported this week on several Hogan moves.) Even so, Hogan’s frequent criticism has put him on the radar of the president’s allies. “My friends at the White House remind me of that,” Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who has informally advised Trump and is one of Hogan’s biggest champions, told BuzzFeed News in an interview. “They call him my friend Larry Hogan.” Hogan has been in touch with Bill Kristol, the conservative commentator who’s trying to draft a Trump primary challenger. But his thinking right now seems guided not so much by whether he could or should take on a sitting president, but by how he can help lead a post-Trump Republican Party. He believes the party will revert back to where it was pre-Trump — to a more mainline and pragmatic conservatism, where centrist Republicans like him can thrive. “Obviously,” Hogan said, “Trump is not going to be around forever.” That future could come sooner rather than later. With Democrats now controlling the House and the special counsel investigation, there is an ever-increasing prospect of impeachment. It’s a prospect Hogan underscores with a handy tibdit: His late father, Larry Sr., was the first member of the House Judiciary Committee to call for Richard Nixon’s impeachment during Watergate. Hogan shared the anecdote at his first inauguration in 2015, months before Trump launched his presidential campaign, to illustrate his bipartisan values. He used it again in this week’s speech, with newfound relevance that only ratcheted up the 2020 speculation. “The decision cost him dearly,” Hogan said of his father, who died in 2017. “He lost friends and supporters and his party’s nomination for governor that year. But it earned him something more valuable: a quiet conscience and an honored place in history.” For years Hogan shuffled back and forth between his father’s life of politics and his own interests in business, eventually becoming successful in real estate. “I think he was primarily interested in business and saw politics as a side job,” said Tim Maloney, a Democrat and former state lawmaker who has been friends with Hogan since they were teenagers and remembers him once dreaming of opening a McDonald’s in Ocean City. Hogan was a top aide to Larry Sr. when he served as Prince George’s County executive, and he failed in two congressional races of his own. He came close to upsetting Democrat Steny Hoyer in 1992, in a race where Hogan distanced himself a bit from one of his political idols, then-president George H.W. Bush. Those who remember him from those early days recall sharp elbows and textbook conservatism. “Somewhere along the line he changed,” former Maryland governor Parris Glendening — a Democrat who as a county council member in the 1980s had a rivalry with the elder Hogan — told BuzzFeed News. “The key to understanding him is, did he change by maturing and seeing how the world works, or by a series of calculated political decisions?” Hogan ended years of bachelorhood in 2004 when he married Yumi, an abstract landscape painter he met at an art show. He considers her three adult daughters from a previous marriage his own. “Apparently prior to them dating, he didn’t eat spicy food,” said Jaymi Sterling, their middle daughter, when recalling the first time she met Hogan, at a family dinner where her mother had prepared one of her daughters’ favorite spicy Korean dishes. “I just remember him sweating. But he ate everything. He was such a trooper.” The aughts also saw Hogan try new things politically, first as an appointments secretary under then-governor Robert Ehrlich, and later with his own gubernatorial flirtations for 2010. His eventual 2014 campaign for governor began as a longshot. Then-lieutenant governor Anthony Brown was favored to succeed Democrat Martin O’Malley. When Hogan told his old pal Maloney that he was running, “I started laughing at him,” Maloney recalled.

Patrick Semansky / AP Hogan speaks with reporters before his inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.