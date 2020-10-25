The Pandemic Election Has The Two Presidential Campaigns Living In Different Universes

CLEVELAND — Kamala Harris paced joyfully down the middle of East 30th Street. Masked and holding a cordless microphone, she addressed a line of early voters that had backed up for blocks past the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and spilled onto a freeway off-ramp.

“It’s Kamala, and I came to Cleveland to say thank you!” the Democratic nominee for vice president began. “Thank you for voting and voting early. Your vote is your voice, your voice is your vote. There is so much at stake. Don’t let anyone ever take your power.”

There were maybe a few hundred people within earshot. It would be the largest audience she addressed during her five-hour visit here Saturday — and a sign of how carefully Joe Biden’s campaign is proceeding through coronavirus protocols. Most of the voters in line to cast ballots in this overwhelmingly Democratic county cheered Harris’s presence. And the sight of this on social media worked at least one of President Donald Trump’s allies into a competitive lather.

“When you can’t draw a crowd...” a Trump senior adviser from Ohio snarked on Twitter.

One campaign follows best pandemic practices. The other doesn’t. It’s not that Biden and Harris can’t draw a big crowd. It’s that they’re choosing not to. And scenes Saturday from both campaigns clarified the divergent and disorienting state of the presidential race 10 days from Election Day.

As Harris was leaving Ohio, Trump was arriving for his own visit, to Circleville near Columbus. The city of roughly 14,000 is known for its annual pumpkin show, a five-day festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people. Saturday would have been the closing night, but the pandemic forced organizers to cancel this year’s event. Circleville got a Trump rally instead.

“The energy is off the charts,” Michael Hartley, a Republican strategist who lives in Circleville, told BuzzFeed News when asked if locals were disappointed to trade pumpkins for Trump. “It’s like it’s own festival. Vendors and carnival food. Small town America showing out.”

The outdoor rally drew thousands, many maskless.

If you do wear a mask and you do your best to stay six feet apart, a Trump event can feel an awful lot like gaslighting. When Vice President Mike Pence campaigned last week in Columbus, most in the outdoor, but closely-smooshed-together, crowd were maskless as they sat, stood, shook hands, and hollered. The exceptions were those seated directly behind Pence, in the TV shot. And they didn’t put their masks on until soon before Pence took the stage. At Trump and Pence events, the pandemic that has killed more than 224,000 Americans is treated, and understood by his supporters, as a problem Trump has already fought and won.

"The news, the CNN, all they talk about, COVID! COVID, COVID, COVID," Trump said in Circleville.

"You have to lead your life. And you have to get out. You have to be vigilant, be careful, socially distance. Get too close, put the mask on, put it on, you know, lots of different things," he said soon after to a crowd of supporters who largely were not doing those things.

Biden and Harris have made the coronavirus — and their criticism of the president’s response to it — the dominant focus of their campaign. After deplaning Saturday at Burke Lakefront Airport, Harris took a question about the electoral importance of Ohio into an opportunity to hit that message. "First of all,” she responded, “Ohio is going to help determine the outcome of this election, there's no question. But also you look at the challenges that Ohioans are facing … we've had the highest number in Ohio of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.”