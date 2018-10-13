The Head Of The UN Wants Answers Over The Disappearance Of A Saudi Journalist

The head of the United Nations has demanded answers over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, amid allegations that he was killed by his own government.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed the need for a "strong request for the truth," adding that he fears the disappearance could become the "new normal," in an interview with the BBC.

"We need to know exactly what has happened and we need to know exactly who is responsible and, of course, when we see the multiplication of this kind of situation I think we need to find ways in which accountability is also demanded," Guterres said.



Turkish intelligence believe that Saudi authorities ordered Khashoggi's murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which he had visited on Oct. 2 to obtain documents he needed to marry to his Turkish fiancée.

Saudi officials have denied the allegations, insisting that Khashoggi left the building that day and disappeared. Interior minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz dismissed the claims as "lies and baseless allegations".



The Washington Post – one of the outlets that Khashoggi, 59, wrote for – reported that the Turkish government claims to have audio and video recordings proving he was murdered.