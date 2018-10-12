Fans And Members Of Congress Are Urging The WWE To Rethink Its Big Wrestling Event In Saudi Arabia

Fans and legislators are asking World Wrestling Entertainment to cancel a blockbuster pay-per-view show that is set to take place in Saudi Arabia, telling the popular wrestling company to rethink its decision in light of a missing journalist who is suspected of having been killed by Saudi officials.

Wrestling fans have reached out not just to the company but wrestlers themselves on social media, asking them to pull out of WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel event on Nov. 2.

Set in Riyadh, the event would be the second time this year that WWE has held an event in Saudi Arabia. The previous event, Greatest Royal Rumble, sold out in April, the company said.

WWE was already facing some pushback over the event's all-male cast, a decision believed to have been made due to Saudi Arabia's laws and cultural norms regarding women. But the government's suspected role in the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi after he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul has increased the public pressure on the professional wrestling company.

Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the Saudi government and was living in the US since last year in what he had termed as a self-imposed exile.

On Twitter, fans have been using #cancelcrownjewel to draw attention to the event and to urge WWE to cancel, or reschedule the event outside of Saudi Arabia.

Another pay-per-view event is set for just days before the Saudi Arabia show with an all-female cast of wrestlers that WWE has promoted as a "first ever" and historic event, but fans and journalists who cover WWE have criticized the event as a "cover" for the expected criticism over its all-male roster in Crown Jewel.