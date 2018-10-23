An Explosive Device Was Reportedly Found Outside George Soros' Home

An explosive device was reportedly found outside the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros Monday, prompting an investigation by law enforcement officials including the FBI.

Reports emerged Monday night in media outlets including the New York Times that an explosive package had been found in a mailbox outside the hedge fund manager's home in Westchester County, New York.

When asked by BuzzFeed News about reports of a device at Soros' home, the Bedford Police Department said in a statement that it had received a phone call from an address in the area at around 3:45 p.m. regarding "a suspicious package found in the mailbox."

"An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford police," the statement read.



"An extensive investigation commenced involving the Bedford Police Department, te Westchester County Police Department, the ATF and FBI," it added.

The police declined to confirm who lived at the address.

The case is being dealt with by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Division. In a tweet, the FBI said that it is "conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford, NY."

"There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time," the tweet said.