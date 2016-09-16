This Protester Lost His Eye In The Midst Of A Wild Protest In France

"They tried to reconstruct his eye, but they had to replace his retina with a ball to install a prosthesis later," David told BuzzFeed News. "Laurent was still in the recovery room this morning." Theron's union also confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he had lost the use of his eye.

"Laurent does not remember exactly what happened when he was hit," David, who was also at the protest, said. "But [he had his] hands in [his] pockets. He saw young people launch projectiles at riot police about 20 meters away and then there was a rush of police officers. "