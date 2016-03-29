BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Internet Will Never Stop Mocking The Man Who Hijacked A Plane To Express His Love

world

The Internet Will Never Stop Mocking The Man Who Hijacked A Plane To Express His Love

Never.

By Hayes Brown and Maged Atef

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Headshot of Maged Atef

Maged Atef

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on March 29, 2016, at 1:19 p.m. ET

In a story that has given the world emotional whiplash, it turns out a plane hijacked after taking off from the Egyptian city of Alexandria and forced to land in Cyprus wasn’t terrorism — it was some deluded soul's attempt at a declaration of love.

George Michael / AFP / Getty Images

No, but really. This guy allegedly donned a fake suicide vest, got on the plane, forced it to land in Cyprus, and then demanded to speak to his ex-wife.

George Michael / AFP / Getty Images

(Editor's note: This is not a romantic comedy — this is a psychological thriller act and it ends poorly for everyone. Please don't do this sort of thing, gentlemen.)

am hearing #egypt air hijacker wrote plaintive 4-page missive to ex Cypriot wife which he hand delivered from plane!
Helena Smith @HelenaSmithGDN

am hearing #egypt air hijacker wrote plaintive 4-page missive to ex Cypriot wife which he hand delivered from plane!

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is the world we live in now, apparently.

So it seems hijacker-selfies are now a thing. #EgyptAirHijack
RTÉ 2fm @RTE2fm

So it seems hijacker-selfies are now a thing. #EgyptAirHijack

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Once news of the hijacker's motive — who was reportedly searched in Alexandria before boarding the plane headed for Cairo — reached Egypt, Egyptians couldn't help but laugh.

انا لو من الركاب المخطوفين هخطف الطيارة اللي هترجعني مصر وارجع بيها قبرص تاني
محمد مجدي @MuMagdi

انا لو من الركاب المخطوفين هخطف الطيارة اللي هترجعني مصر وارجع بيها قبرص تاني

Reply Retweet Favorite

Translation: "If I was one of the passengers, I would kidnap the plane taking me back to Cairo, and then go back to Cyprus again."

Mostly about how jealous they were that some people got a free trip to Cyprus.

أنا راكب الطيارة من اسكندرية وراح بيها القاهرة، أصحى ألقى نفسي في قبرص، أنت متخيل السعادة يا مان.
Mahmoud محمود @maadmahmoud

أنا راكب الطيارة من اسكندرية وراح بيها القاهرة، أصحى ألقى نفسي في قبرص، أنت متخيل السعادة يا مان.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Translation: "I took a plane from Alexandria to Cairo, I wake up to discover I am in Cyprus …. Can you imagine how happy of a man I am :)"

Like, really jealous.

فرحة المصريين بعد ماعرفو ان الطيارة رايحة قبرص بدل الاسكندرية😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #تحيا_مصر
Haya mohamed @Hm647

فرحة المصريين بعد ماعرفو ان الطيارة رايحة قبرص بدل الاسكندرية😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #تحيا_مصر

Reply Retweet Favorite

Translation: "Egyptians celebrating after they knew they are heading to Cyprus."

To the point that you have to wonder if Cyprus is literally paradise.

Photo shared on fbook in Egypt w/caption "Egyptian passengers upon hearing they're disembarking in Cyprus not Cairo"
Timothy E Kaldas @tekaldas

Photo shared on fbook in Egypt w/caption "Egyptian passengers upon hearing they're disembarking in Cyprus not Cairo"

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And, of course, ~brands~ got in on the action.

Translation: "Book a trip with us April 7 to Hurghada, and you might be kidnapped to Cyprus. And if you are lucky, you might be kidnapped to France or Italy — only 180 pounds for the trip."

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Translation: "Book a trip with us April 7 to Hurghada, and you might be kidnapped to Cyprus. And if you are lucky, you might be kidnapped to France or Italy — only 180 pounds for the trip."

It only makes sense though that in a country where the government goes to ridiculous lengths to appear effective, that people are more than willing to laugh when given the chance.

الشرطة القبرصية قبضت على اللى كان خاطف الطيارة ..طب مصر تسكت ولا تقعد تتفرج ؟؟ لا ودي تيجي !! طبعا قامت الداخلية قبضت على اخته احنا كدة
ابو حسين @ghtyfrfrtgde

الشرطة القبرصية قبضت على اللى كان خاطف الطيارة ..طب مصر تسكت ولا تقعد تتفرج ؟؟ لا ودي تيجي !! طبعا قامت الداخلية قبضت على اخته احنا كدة

Reply Retweet Favorite

Translation: "The police in Cyprus arrested the kidnapper, so the Egyptian police, instead of being silent, decided to arrest his sister!"

Granted some of the jokes were...dark.

طليقة خاطف الطائرة المصرية : ما انتا لو مهتم عنجد كنت فجّرت الطيارة .. بس حتفجّرها ليش ما انا اصلاً مش في بالك #اختطاف_طايره_مصريه
Karem Rafea @KaremRafea

طليقة خاطف الطائرة المصرية : ما انتا لو مهتم عنجد كنت فجّرت الطيارة .. بس حتفجّرها ليش ما انا اصلاً مش في بالك #اختطاف_طايره_مصريه

Reply Retweet Favorite

Translation: "The kidnapper's ex-wife: If you really loved me, you would explode the plane!! But you don’t love me."

And some were kind of sexist...

العالم كله يترقب الان صورة المزة اللي خطف الطيارة عشانها
أحمد ! @Ahmadooovich

العالم كله يترقب الان صورة المزة اللي خطف الطيارة عشانها

Reply Retweet Favorite

Translation: "Now the whole world is waiting to see that sexy, hot woman, because of whom he kidnapped the plane."

ADVERTISEMENT

And some [shudder] paraphrased Coldplay. COLDPLAY.

طبعا اول ما تطلعله الطيارة هيبدأ يغنيلها Yellow 😅 I jumped across , i hijacked a plane for you Oh what a think to do 💃💃
Elsadek ! @AbdalahELsadek

طبعا اول ما تطلعله الطيارة هيبدأ يغنيلها Yellow 😅 I jumped across , i hijacked a plane for you Oh what a think to do 💃💃

Reply Retweet Favorite

Translation: "He kidnapped the plane and sang: Yellow 😅"

😬

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: jayyab.abusafia

But for the most part, the jokes were 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾🏾 🏾🏾

اللي خطف الطيارة كان عاوز يوصل رسالة لطليقته ف قبرص، لو النت كويس كان بعتها واتس أو ماسنجر أدى أخرة الخدمة الزفت يا أوساخ
بنت صالح سليم @amirafox82

اللي خطف الطيارة كان عاوز يوصل رسالة لطليقته ف قبرص، لو النت كويس كان بعتها واتس أو ماسنجر أدى أخرة الخدمة الزفت يا أوساخ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Translation: "The one who kidnapped the plane was trying to deliver message to his wife. Damn, if the internet service was good here, he would send it by messenger or WhatsApp. This is the result of bad service here."

As befitting a story this odd, the memes didn't stay contained in Egypt.

Egypt can be proud that it's the primary source of viral memes today. #EgyptAirHijack
Dalia Ezzat @DaliaEzzat_

Egypt can be proud that it's the primary source of viral memes today. #EgyptAirHijack

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Like in this remix of a Donald Trump tweet.

#breaking
mostafa @mostafa

#breaking

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or this classy art history joke.

Dude, next time cut one of your ears off and send it to her like a normal person. #VanGogh #EgyptAirHijack
Jason Richter @JasonRichter_

Dude, next time cut one of your ears off and send it to her like a normal person. #VanGogh #EgyptAirHijack

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a lot of people really awkwardly blaming the whole thing on the woman the guy was trying to woo — not the guy who literally took over a plane.

Always There Is A Woman Involved https://t.co/ewhYD7ZQdl #EgyptAirHijack #CyprusHijack
Sara Hamdy @sarita_hamdy

Always There Is A Woman Involved https://t.co/ewhYD7ZQdl #EgyptAirHijack #CyprusHijack

Reply Retweet Favorite

Smh.

This is what happens when you block your ex.
summer. @SummerNazif

This is what happens when you block your ex.

Reply Retweet Favorite

You keep doing you, internet.

The only thing that can stop a straight guy in a bad marriage is a gay guy in a good marriage. @NRA #EgyptAirHijack
J Crowley @jdcrowley

The only thing that can stop a straight guy in a bad marriage is a gay guy in a good marriage. @NRA #EgyptAirHijack

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT