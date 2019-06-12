The Creator Of HBO's "Chernobyl" Would Love If You Stopped Taking Nuclear Disaster Selfies

If you're like a lot of people out there, you've been watching HBO's miniseries Chernobyl with a blend of fascination and horror.

(Not this author, though, studying nuclear war in college was more than enough radioactivity. But other people are really enjoying it!)

The historical drama seemed to have sparked a renewed interest in the crisis, where a power plant in Ukraine malfunctioned, spewing deadly particles into the atmosphere across the Soviet Union and Western Europe. In the days since the miniseries aired, an uptick of visitors have begun swarming the area, local tour operators told CNN.

In fact, it's entirely possible that some people are enjoying visiting the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history a little...too much.

Case in point: Bruno Zupan, aka Twitter user @komacore, posted a compilation of pictures from Instagram on Sunday, showing a variety of poses from the young historians, ranging from the vaguely adventurous to the pretty dang thotty.