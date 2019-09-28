A Judge Has Blocked The Trump Administration's Plan To Speed Up Deportations For More Immigrants

A federal judge late Friday blocked the Trump administration’s plan to expand fast-track deportations across the country, the latest in a long line of legal defeats for the administration in its attempts to restrict immigration.

Federal court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a preliminary injunction, blocking the Department of Homeland Security’s plans to expand expedited removal — quick deportations — to those who cannot prove they have been in the country continuously for two years.

The order takes effect immediately and DHS is unable to enforce the policy as the appeals process moves forward.

“The court rejected the Trump administration’s illegal attempt to remove hundreds of thousands of people from the U.S. without any legal recourse,” said ACLU attorney Anand Balakrishnan, who argued the case. “This ruling recognizes the irreparable harm of this policy.”

The new measure was set to apply to the entire country. BuzzFeed News first reported that the administration was considering these changes over the summer.

The process would have allowed immigration officers to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants without a hearing in front of a judge.