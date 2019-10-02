A Man From Cameroon Has Died In ICE Custody In San Diego

Detainees at Otay Mesa immigration detention center in San Diego in 2018.

A 37-year-old man from Cameroon died in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The man went to the border in early September at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and applied for protection, according to the source.

Since then, he had been in custody at ICE’s Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego.



He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The circumstances or cause of his death were not immediately clear.

The death is the first in ICE custody in the new fiscal year, which began Tuesday.

Eight inmates died in ICE custody in the 2019 fiscal year.

A spokesperson for ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

