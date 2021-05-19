They Missed Their US Asylum Hearings Fearing The Cartel Would Kill Them. Now They’re Stuck In Mexico.

A Salvadoran woman seeking asylum in the United States poses for a portrait in a relative's home behind a page from her court documents in Tijuana, Mexico, on Nov. 5, 2019.

On the day of her first immigration court hearing, Veronica had two choices: miss her family's chance at getting asylum in the US, or return to the border city where the cartel had threatened to kill them.

Veronica, an asylum-seeker from El Salvador who asked to be identified only by her first name out of fear for her safety, chose to miss her court hearing and stay put in Mexico City. The 24-year-old said she tried calling the court to explain why she and her family couldn't make it, but no one ever picked up. In February 2020, a judge ordered them deported for not showing up.

"It was a horrifying feeling," Veronica told BuzzFeed News. "I cried a lot because we came here with such high hopes that someone would help us."

Nearly 28,000 immigrants like Veronica and her family were ordered deported without them being present at their last hearing. In addition to conditions being too dangerous to travel to the border, some immigrants missed their hearings because they were kidnapped by cartels, some were denied entry because they were pregnant, and others were too sick. Whatever the reason, it didn't matter and the judges overseeing their cases ordered them deported in absentia.

The Biden administration has started to undo the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) policy that sent more than 71,000 immigrants and asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while a US judge ruled in their case. So far, the administration has mostly only allowed those with open cases to enter the US, leaving those with removal orders like Veronica waiting in Mexico with the hopes that one day it will be her turn.

In recent weeks, Homeland Security officials have agreed that those ordered deported in absentia should have their cases reopened, according to government documents obtained by BuzzFeed News. The move would clear the way for them to be allowed back into the US and pursue their asylum cases, but it’s unclear when this next phase of the rollback would be implemented.

"It's like seeking refuge in Canada and being sent to wait in Afghanistan where you might be killed," Dante, a 26-year-old asylum-seeker from Cuba, told BuzzFeed News. "But if you don't show up to your hearing, you get ordered deported. One way or another, you get screwed."

Dante, who asked to be identified only by his first name fearing retaliation in Mexico and Cuba, and his girlfriend missed their asylum hearing in October 2019, a month after nearly being kidnapped in a Mexican border town. A judge also ordered them deported in absentia.

The process to reopen the cases can be particularly time intensive, and DHS officials have been concerned that forcing government attorneys to file thousands of reopening motions could overwhelm staff.

A DHS spokesperson said the system to process people with active cases is the “first phase” of a program to “restore safe and orderly processing at the Southwest border.”

“The US is currently prioritizing individuals with active MPP cases, generally based on their MPP enrollment date, while also considering prioritized access for certain highly vulnerable individuals,” the spokesperson said, adding that, at this time, “we do not have any new announcements regarding populations who do not have active MPP cases.”

“The Biden administration has made it clear that our borders are not open, people should not make the dangerous journey, and individuals and families are subject to border restrictions, including expulsion,” the spokesperson said.