A 19-Year-Old Asylum-Seeker Forced To Wait In Mexico Was Killed Days Before He Was Scheduled To Enter The US

Asylum-seekers are seen after crossing the Rio Grande to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, on May 11, 2021.

A Cuban asylum-seeker who was forced to wait in Mexico under a Trump-era policy was fatally shot Monday night in Ciudad Juárez a few days before he was to be allowed into the US, according to United Nations officials.

Cristian San Martín Estrada, 19, had been waiting in Mexico since 2019 after asking US immigration authorities for asylum, according to his uncle. As part of the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy, Estrada was sent back to Mexico after seeking refuge at the border while a US judge adjudicated his case.

"We condemn the murder in Ciudad Juárez of Cristian San Martín Estrada, a Cuban asylum seeker under the MPP, who would have reentered the US in the coming days," tweeted United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Mexico. "We trust that the authorities will investigate thoroughly to clarify this unfortunate event."



In recent months, the Biden administration has started to roll back the “Remain in Mexico” policy, formally known as the Migration Protection Protocols (MPP). The policy led to tens of thousands of asylum-seekers being forced to stay in Mexico as they waited for their day in a US court. Often left with nowhere to go but squalid camps in Mexican border cities, immigrants have been kidnapped, raped, and tortured, according to cases reported by human rights advocates.

Immigrants have been anxiously waiting on the Mexican side of the border as they register on a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) website to get back into the US under the rollback. After registering, the refugee agency said, immigrants would be given a date to show up at an official border crossing and allowed into the US after being tested for COVID-19.