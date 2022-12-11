The Best Imaginative Gifts For Creative Kids

These holiday gifts will help the kiddos unleash their creativity — and keep them entertained for hours.

By
Griffin Wynne
by Griffin Wynne

HuffPost Shopping Writer

Amazon, KiwiCo

Marbling kit from Amazon and pasta playdough set from KiwiCo.

Creative Toys For Toddlers

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

|So you’ve got a little artist. They love color. They pick out their own clothes. And they love making projects to hang up around the house. If your baby Banksy already has every crayon and marker a kid could want, you may wonder what to get them during the holidays. Rest assured, we put on our creative hat to find you the most unique and engaging creative kids toys, kits and gadgets. 

From playdough pasta makers to DIY neon signs, we’ve found activities for kiddos of all ages. You’ll find zero-mess items like magnet blocks and play scarfs, minimal-mess options like bead kits and pipe cleaner Christmas trees and involved, but highly rewarding, activities like splatter painting and marbling sets. 

Bring some color into your home and some excitement into your little one’s life with these 21 best creative holiday presents for kids

Picasso tiles

Amazon

Clean, quiet and creative? Picasso Tiles may be the best toy of all time. These magnetic, stackable shapes will keep little hands busy for hours building castles, buildings, shapes and more. 


You can buy the magnet building tiles from Amazon for around $48.

Pasta playdough set

KiwiCo

Roll, stamp, cut and mash with this pasta play set. It comes with three shape cutters, a cutting wheel, two colors of playdough and three shape pattern cards.


You can buy the pasta play set at KiwiCo for around $50.

Taco play food set

MiniWorldFood on Etsy

Bring the taco truck to your living room with this felt food set. Create different meals and enjoy the soft fabric and bright colors. 


You can buy the taco play food set from Etsy starting at $23.

Crayola mess-free touch lights stage

Target

Get your little one into drawing without using paper or markers. This light-up drawing board shines in 12 different colors and plays six songs.


You can buy the Crayola drawing board from Target around $29.

Jumbo colorful eyedroppers

Amazon

For STEM projects, art projects and learning about mixing colors, these jumbo eyedroppers are a must. Your kiddo will love pulling up different liquids and mixing them all together.


You can buy the jumbo eyedroppers from Amazon around $17.

Fabric play scarves

Amazon

It's a cape, it's a fort, it's lava on the floor — it's a machine-washable piece of colorful fabric that will keep your kiddo occupied for hours. This set comes with six play scarves and a storage bag. 


You can buy the play scarves from Amazon around $26.

Buddha Board water painting set

Amazon

This one toes the line between no mess and little mess because while you do "paint," you're painting with water. It's a reusable board that dries quickly, letting artists of all ages express themselves with ease.


You can buy the Buddha Board water painting set from Amazon around $38.

KiwiCo little tree set

KiwiCo

Give your little one their own kid's-size tree that they get to make and decorate! With pipe cleaners, beads, bells and glitter, the little tree will make a big impression.


You can buy the little tree set from KiwiCo for around $14.

Wooden rainbow nesting stackers

Amazon

Create endless shapes with this set of 12 rainbow wooden stacking blocks. The rounded shapes let your little one think outside of the box and the fun colors will keep playtime engaging.


You can buy the wooden stacking blocks from Amazon for around $42.

Wooden sorting stacking rocks

Amazon

Make your own version of Ugo Rondinone’s Las Vagas-based Seven Magic Mountains, with this wooden stacking rock kit. An elevated take on classic blocks, these wooden rocks come in different sizes and weights, with smooth sides that you can learn how to balance. 


You can buy the wooden stacking rock kit from Amazon for 50% off at around $18.

Creative Toys For Ages 4 and Up

Little Partners three-in-one art easel

Amazon

Play with chalk, crayons, dry-erase or real markers with this versatile kid's easel. It comes with storage space, including two fabric bins for easy cleanup.


You can buy the art easel from Amazon for around $150.

Creative Kids sand art set

Amazon

Learn about colors and volume with this interactive sand art layering set. Your kiddo will love mixing and matching different sands and creating a vibrant keepsake they'll have for years to come. 


You can buy the sand art set from Amazon for around $25.

Dowsabel bracelet-making kit

Amazon

Beading also toes the line between messy and not messy, but it keeps little hands engaged and produces the cutest jewelry you could imagine. 


You can buy the bracelet making kit from Amazon for around $17.

Crayola Color Wonder mess-free coloring activity set

Amazon

These art sets only show color on special Crayola Color Wonder paper. The set includes an ink stamp pad, five stamps, a stamp holder, a 24-page blank Color Wonder book, three sticker sheets and five Color Wonder markers.


You can buy the Crayola Color Wonder set from Amazon for around $20.

Marvin's amazing magic pens

Amazon

Write secret codes, erase your markers, change colors and make 3D-looking patterns with this set of magic pens. 


You can buy the 30-pen set from Amazon for around $28.

Creative Toys For Ages 8 and Up

VTech KidiZoom creator cam and green screen

Target

Get your little one into video editing and directing with this kid's digital camera. It comes with a green screen, over 20 animated backgrounds, and on-screen editing and creativity tools to make super exciting home videos.


You can buy the creator cam and green screen from Target for around $41.

Light-up wire art

KiwiCo

Bring your kid's art to light with this custom neon sign kit using EL wire. It comes with five existing templates or you can create your own. 


You can buy the wire art kit from KiwiCo for around $35.

smART Sketcher 2.0 kit

Target

Teach your little one to trace and color and digitalize your art with this smart projector sketcher tool that works with tablets and smartphones.


You can buy the project sketcher tool from Target for around $65.

Miniature library model kit

Fat Brain Toys

If your little one likes to read and concentrate on multi-step projects, they'll love creating this miniature bookshop model full of intricate details.


You can buy the library model kit from Fat Brain Toys for around $30.

Crayola spin and spiral art station

Amazon

With a hand-push spin button, this spiral art set doesn't need batteries to run for hours. Create colorful, vibrant pieces and see how shapes interact.


You can buy the Crayola art station from Amazon at 40% off for around $16.

Marbling paint craft kit

Amazon

Get groovy with this kid's marbling craft kit. Learn about mixing colors and making shapes and marble Easter eggs, vases, textiles, paper, wood and more. 


You can buy the marbling paint craft kit from Amazon for around $18.

Topics in this article