These Are The Best Sports Bras You Can Buy On Amazon

Sports bras for high-impact workouts, gentle yoga or just lounging around — for (mostly) under $30.

By
Griffin Wynne
by Griffin Wynne

HuffPost Shopping Writer

Amazon

An Under Amour bra and Nike bra from Amazon.

With the vast plethora of sports bras across the world wide web, it can be hard to find the perfect supportive model for you and your chosen mode of exercise. If you want to upgrade your workout wardrobe or just prefer to wear lower-maintenance undergarments, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated and most beloved sports bras on Amazon. Warning: you’ll probably want them all.

From crisscrossed backs to convertible straps, these bras have a variety of bells and whistles and come in an array of styles and shapes. We’ve found bras for small chests, bigger chests, light workouts, high-intensity cardio and bras that just feel comfy when you’re watching TV on the couch or going for a coffee. The majority of them run from sizes XS to 3XL and cost under $30, but we found some splurge-worthy ones, too. 

All bras mentioned have a rating of 4.4 stars or above and hundreds, if not tens of thousands, of glowing reviews. Whatever type of sports bra you’re looking for, we’re confident you’ll find one you love below. 

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

A two-tone sports bra with adjustable and convertible straps

Amazon

Score: 4.6 stars and 1,248 ratings

With adjustable and convertible straps, this two-tone sports bra is ready to be customized. It's lightweight and soft while still giving support and comes in 14 colors and 40 sizes. 

Promising review: "When you have naturally large boobs, It’s almost impossible to find a bra that’s comfortable, fits correctly, doesn’t make a uni-boob, and actually holds you up. This bra does just that. It lifts and separates. The straps are wider on the shoulders so it doesn’t dig in. The ability to wear as criss-cross gives even more support and each strap is adjustable. The lining provides the coverage we need but is not super thick like a padded bra. I cannot say enough good things about this bra." — USA_GeoSpatialAnalyst

You can buy the two-tone sports bra from Amazon for $48-$69. 

A Nike medium support sports bra with no pads and no problems

Amazon

Score: 4.6 stars and 2,141 ratings

If you already love Nike workout gear, you know the quality and durability of this medium support bra. It's made from Dri-FIT technology to keep you from drowning in underboob sweat and comes in 14 colors from XS to XXL. 

Promising review: "Great fit, super comfortable. It sits well on my body and doesn’t ride up." — Ebony

You can buy the Nike sports bra from Amazon for around $22- 49. 

A set of four super comfy Fruit of the Loom cotton bras

Amazon

Score: 4.6 stars and 5,696 ratings

Soft and stretchy, these cotton pull-on bras are perfect for yoga, traveling or just lounging around. Reviews say they're not meant for high- or even mid-impact sports, but are perfect for all day comfort. They come in eights sets from size 32 to 44. 

Promising review: "They are cute, supportive,, and comfortable. The material is 10/10. I use them instead of regular bras now." —  leni

You can buy the set of Fruit of the Looms cotton bras from Amazon for around $17. 

An Under Armour mid-impact crossback bra that will move with you

Amazon

Score: 4.6 stars and 2,141 ratings

Supportive without being bulky, this Under Armour sports bra has a stylish cross back design and colorblock waist band. It's intended for A to C cups for mid-impact activities including cycling, weight training and boxing. It comes in 38 colors in sizes XS to 3XL. 

Promising review: "I personally love this sports bra, it is perfect for me I bought a size medium because I do have quite a smaller chest size but it still fit perfect and comfortably and if you're a part of the itty bitty titty committee and you need a good sports bra that won't break the bank but still is quality and will last definitely purchase this one!!" —  Gabriella Ascolese

You can buy the Under Armour sports bra from Amazon for around $30-$40. 

A strappy sports bra that's cute and breathable

Amazon

Score: 4.6 stars and 9,567 ratings

For yoga, pilates, training or just looking cute when doing errands, this strappy sports bra will give your bust support while letting your arms and back move with ease. It comes in 39 colors in XS to XL. 

Promising review: "Not a single flaw. So comfy and super attractive. The perfect amount of padding without being obvious. I’m a 36 B cup size. 5’4 118 pounds. I went with a size medium based on prior reviews. Glad I did. Definitely will be buying more colors" —  lomo7678

You can buy the strappy sports bra from Amazon for $28. 

A full-coverage high-impact sports bra for larger busts

Amazon

Score: 4.4 stars and 2,746 ratings

Don't be fooled by the silky fabric, this front-clasp bra is made for C-cups and above doing high-intensity sports. Reviews say it's worth every penny and will keep you feeling supported on the go. It comes in six colors with its own size chart ranging from 32 to 60 inches around the bust.

Promising review: "This bra has saved me. I’m 63 yrs old and wear a 40 I. Last couple of years have been difficult because my shoulders give me trouble. Bursitis and other things. Had surgery on one shoulder, probably having the other done soon. I HATE that I have to ask my husband to hook my bra everyday. Last front close I got with zipper is easy to put on but nags my neck and shoulders. This one is easy to put on and is supportive without being uncomfortable. Looks ok under a t shirt. Still wear regular bra when going 'out' but this is my go to most of the time. My orthopedic dr recommended it. So glad she did. Worth every penny." — Lisa M

You can buy the full-coverage sports bra from Amazon for $66-$80. 

A full-coverage tank top bra that's so versatile

Amazon

Score: 4.5 stars and 2,171 ratings

It's a tank top. It's a sports bra. It's a workout crop top with hundreds of five-star reviews. This lightweight, breathable compression top has a built-in bra, but gives you support throughout. Reviews say it's a super flattering cut, but suggest sizing up. It comes in 11 colors from S to XXL. 

Promising review: "I didn't have high expectations but wow. This thing fit beautifully and maintained it's comfort and style throughout my whole workout. I like that it's a sports bra but it's high necked and long enough to stay secure during my workout! I usually wear a medium in most tops and sports bras, but after reading the reviews I bought a large and I think it's perfect. It doesn't roll, it's not too tight, and I stayed cool throughout my workout. Definitely recommend! I'm buying more right now!" — Ryan Stewart

You can buy the tank top bra from Amazon for around $23-$24. 

A criss-cross medium support bra that looks super chic

Amazon

Score: 4.4 stars and 35,094 ratings

This cross-back medium support bra looks and performs like it's from an expensive athleisure line. The open back makes it effortless to move your arms as you're working out and the removable cups let you find your own comfort. It comes in 39 colors from XS to 3XL. 

Promising review: "If you’re big chested like me & looking for a sports bra that supports and keeps the ladies where they need to be, BUY THIS! I never write reviews, but I’m breaking that habit to say that this bra is THE ONE! I’m buying one in every color. It’s run-proof, jog-proof, everything proof. I tested it all. It is tight, but any supporting sports bra will be. Buy your normal size, and thank me later." — Gabrielle H

You can buy the criss-cross medium support bra from Amazon for around $13-$14. 

A set of three stretchy racerback bras

Amazon

Score: 4.4 stars and 56,785 ratings

These seamless sports bras are stretchy and supportive. They'll keep your chest in place while still letting you move with ease. Reviews say they're better for lifting weights or yoga than running or HITT. They come in 13 options in sizes S to 3XL. 

Promising review: "These are by far the best sports bras I’ve found. I’m a D cup and they fit perfectly. I use them to walk and jog on my treadmill and there’s no bouncing, they hold my boobs in place. Had to write a review because they’re so good." — K Fox

You can buy the set of three bras from Amazon for around $29-$31. 

Topics in this article

Skip to footer