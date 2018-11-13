Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Has Won Arizona's Senate Race
The race had become one of the most widely watched contests of the 2018 midterm elections.
Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, the first openly bisexual person elected to Congress, has defeated Republican Martha McSally to win a US Senate race in Arizona, narrowly flipping a seat long held by Republicans in a come-from-behind victory one week after Election Day.
Despite trailing McSally in early vote returns on election night Tuesday, Sinema steadily gained an advantage over her Republican opponent as votes continued to be counted in subsequent days. By Monday night, the Arizona Secretary of State's official vote count showed her leading McSally with 49% of the vote, with an advantage of 38,000 votes that would be virtually impossible for the GOP contender to overcome.
It marks the first time Arizona has elected a woman to the Senate in the state's 106-year history.
In a concession video posted to Twitter after the race was called Monday, McSally, seated next to her dog, congratulated Sinema on "becoming Arizona's first female senator after a hard-fought battle."
"As I traveled around this state, I was so inspired by the many people that I met," McSally said. "I am convinced that Arizona is the best state in the country, and our best days are still yet to come."
Flake’s retirement had posed a key opportunity for Democrats seeking to flip a seat in the Senate, and the race became one of the most widely watched contests of the 2018 midterms. Voters were faced with a decision between Trump-aligned McSally, a former fighter pilot, and Sinema’s centrist approach.
Though Sinema cast herself as a moderate, the Arizona Senate race was seen as a national proxy for the fight between Trump Republicans and the Democratic "resistance" to his presidency.
And as votes continued to be counted, Trump himself waded into the fray, suggesting in a tweet Friday that the election might need to be redone because of alleged "electoral corruption."
Trump had traveled to Arizona to campaign for McSally, who was the first woman to fly a fighter jet in combat as well as the first woman to lead a fighter squadron. After retiring from the US Air Force, McSally was elected to Congress in 2013 and has advocated for increased military spending and border security measures.
Sinema, a former social worker and Green Party spokesperson, served in Arizona's state legislature as a Democrat before being elected to the US House of Representatives in 2012. She’s a member of the centrist Democrat Blue Dog Coalition and has touted her independent, bipartisan approach to her work in Washington. She’s also the first openly bisexual person elected to Congress.
With Sinema's win, Democrats have flipped two seats previously held by the GOP, following Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen's victory over incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada last week.
-
Grace Wyler is a reporter and news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Grace Wyler at grace.wyler@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.