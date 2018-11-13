Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, the first openly bisexual person elected to Congress, has defeated Republican Martha McSally to win a US Senate race in Arizona, narrowly flipping a seat long held by Republicans in a come-from-behind victory one week after Election Day.

Despite trailing McSally in early vote returns on election night Tuesday, Sinema steadily gained an advantage over her Republican opponent as votes continued to be counted in subsequent days. By Monday night, the Arizona Secretary of State's official vote count showed her leading McSally with 49% of the vote, with an advantage of 38,000 votes that would be virtually impossible for the GOP contender to overcome.

It marks the first time Arizona has elected a woman to the Senate in the state's 106-year history.

In a concession video posted to Twitter after the race was called Monday, McSally, seated next to her dog, congratulated Sinema on "becoming Arizona's first female senator after a hard-fought battle."

"As I traveled around this state, I was so inspired by the many people that I met," McSally said. "I am convinced that Arizona is the best state in the country, and our best days are still yet to come."

Flake’s retirement had posed a key opportunity for Democrats seeking to flip a seat in the Senate, and the race became one of the most widely watched contests of the 2018 midterms. Voters were faced with a decision between Trump-aligned McSally, a former fighter pilot, and Sinema’s centrist approach.

Though Sinema cast herself as a moderate, the Arizona Senate race was seen as a national proxy for the fight between Trump Republicans and the Democratic "resistance" to his presidency.

And as votes continued to be counted, Trump himself waded into the fray, suggesting in a tweet Friday that the election might need to be redone because of alleged "electoral corruption."