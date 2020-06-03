17 Powerful Pictures Of The Protests Through The Eyes Of Black Photographers

Love photography as much as we do? S ign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

As protests over anti-black racism and police brutality in the US sweep the nation following George Floyd's killing while in the custody of Minneapolis police, pictures capturing heated moments during demonstrations have flooded our televisions and social media feeds. With so many of these visuals competing for screentime, it can often be overwhelming to decipher truth from fiction, propaganda from sincerity, and to grasp the context behind a single captured frame.

This is why BuzzFeed News has brought together a collection of 17 black photojournalists who are on the front lines of these protests, providing raw and unfiltered perspectives of these events as they unfold in real time.

One such photographer is New York native Anthony Geathers, who has been documenting the community he grew up in and offering personal insight into the reasons behind upheaval. "Bed-Stuy has roots in promoting black unity and denouncing a lot of the systemic racism that occurs in NYC," Geathers told BuzzFeed News.

Another photographer, Chris Facey, has been capturing live video of protests as they unfold on the streets of New York City. "I want to make sure the stories of my fellow black brothers and sisters are accurately represented," he told BuzzFeed News. "I want to do my part in making sure you see us as human beings."

Follow these photographers on Instagram for their perspectives on the protests.