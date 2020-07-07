 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

18 Fascinating Pictures From Frida Kahlo's Artful Life

Trending

18 Fascinating Pictures From Frida Kahlo's Artful Life

A look back at the incredible life of one of art history's most recognized and celebrated icons.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 7, 2020, at 4:56 p.m. ET

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Library of Congress

A portrait by photographer Toni Frissell of Frida Kahlo seated next to an agave, 1937.

This week marked the 113th birthday of one of art history's most celebrated artists — Frida Kahlo. The Mexican painter rose to prominence in the mid-20th century with her unique approach to self-portraiture that blended elements of surrealism and naïve folk art to create vibrant expressions of love, pain, tragedy, and passion.

As the daughter of a well-known photographer who immigrated to Mexico from Germany, Kahlo's upbringing in the visual arts had a life-long impact in how she perceived and portrayed the world. Her childhood was also marked by tragedy when at age six she contracted polio, a disease that left her permanently scarred and in pain for the remainder of her life. At age 18, Kahlo once again was fighting for her life after being involved in a bus crash that killed many on board and left Kahlo impaled by a handrail. Kahlo was bedridden for weeks in a Mexico City hospital and during this time began experimenting in expressing her agony through painting. Without nature or subjects to paint, Kahlo searched for inspiration internally and created some of her first self-portraits during the time.

In the years that followed, Kahlo became a vocal proponent of the Mexican Communist Party and through her activism entered a long, and at times turbulent, relationship with Mexican muralist Diego Rivera. The pair maintained a studio in Mexico City where Kahlo would continue to develop her distinct visual language by drawing from her life's struggles to create deeply psychological paintings. In 1953, Kahlo had her first solo exhibition in Mexico, one year before her death at the age of 47.

Today, Kahlo's former studio has been transformed into a museum that celebrates the artist and her life's work. These pictures offer a glimpse into this museum and the colorful life led by Frida Kahlo.

Andrew Hasson / Getty Images

Frida Kahlo's studio inside the Casa Azul in Mexico City, the museum dedicated to Frida Kahlo, on Jan. 17, 2019.

Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Frida Kahlo poses next to her painting "The Two Fridas" on Oct. 24, 1939.

Public Domain

Left: Frida Kahlo around age 6, 1913. Right: Frida Kahlo around age 12, 1919.

Andrew Hasson / Getty Images

Pigments used for painting inside Frida Kahlo's studio in Mexico City on Jan. 17, 2019.

Getty Images

Left: Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo visit an art gallery exhibition of portraits by Lionel Reiss in New York, 1933. /// Frida Kahlo paints a commissioned portrait for the San Francisco Stock Exchange on Jan. 22, 1931.

Jeff Greenberg / Getty Images

A wheelchair and easel the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City on March 8, 2018

Andrew Hasson / Getty Images

Frida Kahlo's kitchen in Mexico City on Jan. 17, 2019.

Getty Images

Left: Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo read and work in a studio, circa 1945. Right: Frida Kahlo's powerful "Self-Portrait with Monkey and Parrot" during Sotheby's Spring 1995 sale of Latin American art.

Keystone-france / Getty Images

Russian Marxist revolutionary Leon Trotsky (second from right) and his wife, Natalia Sedova, are greeted by Frida Kahlo and Polish-born American Marxist theoretician and pro-union activist Max Shachtman on their arrival in Tampico, Mexico, on Jan. 9, 1937.

AP Photo

Left: Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo raises his fist in a communist salute during Mexican Labor's anti-fascist demonstration in Mexico City on Nov. 23 1936. Right: This undated picture depicts Frida Kahlo wearing a body cast with a communist hammer and sickle symbol painted on the front.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Frida Kahlo sits in front of one of her paintings, circa 1945.

Omar Torres / Getty Images

A little theater with puppets made by Frida Kahlo is on display at the Frida Kahlo museum in Mexico City on July 4, 2007.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The communist hammer and sickle emblem is draped over the casket of Frida Kahlo at the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City where mourners viewed the remains prior to funeral on July 19, 1954.

Andrew Hasson / Getty Images

Frida Kahlo's death mask inside her studio museum in Mexico City on Jan. 17, 2019.


ADVERTISEMENT