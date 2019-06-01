 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 1, 2019, at 10:03 a.m. ET

Leading this week's photo stories are pictures showing the devastation left in the wake of deadly storms in the Midwest. In Hong Kong, photographer Xyza Cruz Bacani introduces us to the women who balance their exhaustive professions as domestic workers with the extreme sport of mountain ultramarathons, while in Afghanistan, Ivan Armando Flores' troubling before-and-after photos show just how severe the air pollution has become in recent years.

From the British Journal of Photography, we meet a group of talented image-makers to keep our eye on in 2019, and traveling back to the Victorian era, the London Museum reveals two never-before-seen daguerreotype portraits of Queen Victoria to celebrate her 200th birthday. At the Brooklyn Museum, a new exhibit of legendary photographer Gary Winogrand highlights his rarely seen color photographs. Finally, we end on an exciting visual journey through a galaxy far, far away in Disney's new Star Wars theme park.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"These Photos Show the Total Devastation After Tornadoes and Storms in the Midwest" — BuzzFeed News

Reed Hoffmann / Getty Images

"Meet British Journal of Photography’s Ones to Watch for 2019" — British Journal of Photography

Left: Molly Matalon / Right: Alessandro Bo

"Photographing Audrey Hepburn" — Magnum Photos

Dennis Stock / MAGNUM PHOTOS

"‘Not Just a Maid’: The Ultra-Running Domestic Workers of Hong Kong" — The New York Times

Xyza Cruz Bacani for The New York Times

"Afghanistan’s Air Is Deadlier Than Its War" — Foreign Policy

Ivan Armando Flores

"‘Garry Winogrand: Color’: A Master Moves Beyond Black and White"

The Estate of Garry Winogrand, courtesy Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco

"Two Unseen Photographs of Queen Victoria Released in Honor of Her 200th Birthday" — Smithsonian Magazine

Antoine Claudet/Museum of London

"Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disney's New Theme Park In Pictures" — The Guardian

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

"22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

John Minchillo / John Minchillo / AP/REX/Shutterstock


