9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Leading this week's photo stories are pictures showing the devastation left in the wake of deadly storms in the Midwest. In Hong Kong, photographer Xyza Cruz Bacani introduces us to the women who balance their exhaustive professions as domestic workers with the extreme sport of mountain ultramarathons, while in Afghanistan, Ivan Armando Flores' troubling before-and-after photos show just how severe the air pollution has become in recent years.

From the British Journal of Photography, we meet a group of talented image-makers to keep our eye on in 2019, and traveling back to the Victorian era, the London Museum reveals two never-before-seen daguerreotype portraits of Queen Victoria to celebrate her 200th birthday. At the Brooklyn Museum, a new exhibit of legendary photographer Gary Winogrand highlights his rarely seen color photographs. Finally, we end on an exciting visual journey through a galaxy far, far away in Disney's new Star Wars theme park.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.