These Pictures Show The Devastation Caused By Tornadoes And Storms In The Midwest

A series of deadly storm systems has left communities across the Midwest in ruins as residents brace for a more severe weather.

Last week, a tornado touched down in the Missouri capital of Jefferson City. Heavy rains and flooding have also placed significant strain on the region's infrastructure, prompting residents in Oklahoma and Arkansas to prepare for a possible failure of nearby dams. Overnight on Monday, a number devastating tornadoes struck Western Ohio, with the National Weather Service warning of more severe weather on Tuesday. Meteorologists are also warning of the threat of additional tornadoes across the central Plains eastward to the Midwest, as well as across the Upper Ohio Valley and Northeast States.

These pictures show the devastating aftermath of these deadly storms.