These Pictures Show The Devastation Caused By Tornadoes And Storms In The Midwest

Communities across the Midwest are bracing for more severe weather after a series of deadly tornadoes and flooding has devastated cities in Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on May 28, 2019, at 4:14 p.m. ET

A series of deadly storm systems has left communities across the Midwest in ruins as residents brace for a more severe weather.

Last week, a tornado touched down in the Missouri capital of Jefferson City. Heavy rains and flooding have also placed significant strain on the region's infrastructure, prompting residents in Oklahoma and Arkansas to prepare for a possible failure of nearby dams. Overnight on Monday, a number devastating tornadoes struck Western Ohio, with the National Weather Service warning of more severe weather on Tuesday. Meteorologists are also warning of the threat of additional tornadoes across the central Plains eastward to the Midwest, as well as across the Upper Ohio Valley and Northeast States.

These pictures show the devastating aftermath of these deadly storms.

Gwen McGeorge hugs her husband in front of her home following a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri, on May 23.
Carlo Allegri / Reuters

This aerial image shows severe storm damage in Jefferson City on May 23.
Jeff Roberson / AP

A truck is overturned near the remains of the Donnie Braun and Sons Auto Repair on May 23, in Jefferson City.
Reed Hoffmann / Getty Images

Jefferson City firefighters plan a course of action on May 23.
Stringer . / Reuters

Iesha McClain looks through her destroyed home in Jefferson City on May 23.
Charlie Riedel / AP

A damaged car sits parked on Woodlawn Avenue in Jefferson City on May 23.
Stringer . / Reuters

Jessica Rodgers and her neighbor Ray Arellana carry a stroller over downed power lines as they head to Rodgers&#x27; mother&#x27;s apartment to check on damage in Jefferson City on May 23.
Charlie Riedel / AP

Gwen McGeorge stands in disbelief on the second level of her home in Jefferson City on May 23.
Carlo Allegri / Reuters

Noel Edmonds, left, and Berkley Silvey help remove debris from around Community Christian Church in Jefferson City on May 23.
Reed Hoffmann / Getty Images

A path of destruction through the American Budget Value Inn and Skyview Mobile Park Estates is seen in an aerial photo in El Reno, Oklahoma, on May 26.
Richard Rowe / Reuters

Justin Sloggett reacts while talking about his parent&#x27;s destroyed furniture store in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, on May 26.
Mike Simons / AP

Damage to the American Budget Value Inn is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, on May 26.
Richard Rowe / Reuters

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt picks up a family photo from the debris as he tours the aftermath of a tornado in El Reno on May 27.
Chris Landsberger / AP

Storm damage and debris left behind at the Skyview Mobile Home Park in El Reno, Oklahoma, on May 27.
Chris Landsberger / AP

Members of a search and rescue crew inspect homes in Trotwood, Ohio, on May 28, after powerful tornadoes ripped through the state overnight.
Seth Herald / AFP / Getty Images

A woman inspects the damage to her home following powerful tornados on May 28, in Trotwood, Ohio.
Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

A section of roof remains torn from Brookville High School after a tornado hit the area the previous evening, on May 28, in Brookville, Ohio.
John Minchillo / AP

David Dick wades out of the water after checking on his flooded home in Sperry, Oklahoma, on May 21.
Mike Simons / AP

Erica Bohannon leads reporters through her destroyed apartment on May 28, in Trotwood, Ohio.
John Minchillo / AP

Storm damage litters a residential neighborhood in Vandalia, Ohio, on May 28.
John Minchillo / AP

