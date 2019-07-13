8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week's photo stories explore the shifting landscape of America — both culturally and literally. We begin with highlights from New York City's ticker-tape parade in honor of legendary US women's soccer team who took home victory at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Photographs by Adair Freeman Rutledge and Frances F. Denny show how new generations are celebrating their centuries-old heritage, while Nate Gowdy's playful portraits capture rich diversity of the American experience today.



Following last week's 7.1 earthquake in Southern California, BuzzFeed News dives into the archives to recount the devastating 1994 Northridge earthquake and the precautions that have since been implemented to boost California's readiness for the next big one. We end on a gallery of fun and rare summer-themed pictures that show how famous faces from history have cooled off the season's heat.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.