8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 13, 2019, at 11:59 a.m. ET

This week's photo stories explore the shifting landscape of America — both culturally and literally. We begin with highlights from New York City's ticker-tape parade in honor of legendary US women's soccer team who took home victory at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Photographs by Adair Freeman Rutledge and Frances F. Denny show how new generations are celebrating their centuries-old heritage, while Nate Gowdy's playful portraits capture rich diversity of the American experience today.

Following last week's 7.1 earthquake in Southern California, BuzzFeed News dives into the archives to recount the devastating 1994 Northridge earthquake and the precautions that have since been implemented to boost California's readiness for the next big one. We end on a gallery of fun and rare summer-themed pictures that show how famous faces from history have cooled off the season's heat.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"24 Photos From The Victory Parade Honoring The Badass US Women's Soccer Team" — BuzzFeed News

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

"These Striking Portraits Show The Lives Of Witches In America Today" — BuzzFeed News

Frances F. Denny / ClampArt, New York City

"The Dress Hasn't Changed, But The Girls Have" — NPR

Adair Freeman Rutledge

"14 Pictures That Perfectly Capture The American Experience" — BuzzFeed News

Nate Gowdy

"These Pictures Show What A Major Earthquake Looks Like In LA" — BuzzFeed News

Joe Sohm / Getty Images

"These 6 Women Shaped Photojournalism During LIFE’s Heyday" — Artsy

Hansel Mieth

"25 Iconic Summer Photos Guaranteed To Cool You Off" — BuzzFeed News

Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

"23 of the Most Powerful Photos of this Week" — BuzzFeed News

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images


