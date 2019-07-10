Here's How Famous People From History Have Cooled Off In The Summer
With Summer upon us, here's a look back at how some of history's most iconic faces have made the most of the warm weather.
This iconic photo of Carrie Fisher in her Princess Leia costume being pummeled by a wave in 1983.
These incredible 1991 behind-the-scene pictures of Nirvana shooting the cover of their album Nevermind.
This adorable moment in the kiddie pool between Walt Disney and his grandson, circa 1955.
Here's Audrey Hepburn sharing a poolside laugh with English actor Albert Finney in 1966.
And Queen Elizabeth II practicing her life saving skills as a young princess in 1939.
Here's one of Ronald Reagan enjoying the company of these lovely ladies in 1940.
And Clint Eastwood hosting a pool party for his family and friends, circa 1960.
Here's an unnerving picture of actor Melanie Griffith narrowly avoiding a bite from her pet lion in 1971.
And Marilyn Monroe enjoying some time in sun, circa 1951.
Here's John F. Kennedy being hounded by a crowd of adoring fans in 1962.
And Neil Armstrong teaching his kids how to scuba dive in the family pool, 1969.
This rare undated picture shows the famed theoretical physicist Albert Einstein letting his hair down for a beachside stroll.
And Dr. Seuss sketching some cartoons by the pool with Cluny, his Irish setter, in 1957.
Then there's this one of Salvador Dali... well, being Salvador Dali, in 1955.
And here's Pablo Picasso whipping up a quick masterpiece on the beach in 1950.
This one shows a young Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoying the Los Angeles sunshine in 1977.
And here's Will Smith kicking back by the pool in 1996.
Speaking of "kicking back" — here's a classic picture of Elvis Presley striking a pose on a Las Vegas diving board in 1955.
And one of Elizabeth Taylor testing her aim on the beach, circa 1948.
Here's Miles Davis playing it cool in the pool, circa 1985.
And the Ramones in 1977, who would prefer to hit the pool in their jeans with beers in hand.
This one of Xzibit, Eminem, and Dr. Dre soaking up the Cancun sun between sets in 2000.
James Gandolfini pulling off his best "mob boss" impression with a cigar in 1999.
And finally, the late Princess Diana playing in the sand with Prince William, Prince Harry, and their childhood friends in 1990.
