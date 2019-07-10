 Skip To Content
Here's How Famous People From History Have Cooled Off In The Summer

With Summer upon us, here's a look back at how some of history's most iconic faces have made the most of the warm weather.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on July 10, 2019, at 4:52 p.m. ET

This iconic photo of Carrie Fisher in her Princess Leia costume being pummeled by a wave in 1983.

Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

These incredible 1991 behind-the-scene pictures of Nirvana shooting the cover of their album Nevermind.

Kirk Weddle / Modern Rocks Gallery / Via modernrocksgallery.com

This adorable moment in the kiddie pool between Walt Disney and his grandson, circa 1955.

Gene Lester / Getty Images

Here's Audrey Hepburn sharing a poolside laugh with English actor Albert Finney in 1966.

Terry O'neill / Getty Images

And Queen Elizabeth II practicing her life saving skills as a young princess in 1939.

J. A. Hampton / Getty Images

Here's one of Ronald Reagan enjoying the company of these lovely ladies in 1940.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

And Clint Eastwood hosting a pool party for his family and friends, circa 1960.

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

Here's an unnerving picture of actor Melanie Griffith narrowly avoiding a bite from her pet lion in 1971.

Michael Rougier / Getty Images

And Marilyn Monroe enjoying some time in sun, circa 1951.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

Here's John F. Kennedy being hounded by a crowd of adoring fans in 1962.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

And Neil Armstrong teaching his kids how to scuba dive in the family pool, 1969.

Ralph Morse / Getty Images

This rare undated picture shows the famed theoretical physicist Albert Einstein letting his hair down for a beachside stroll.

Rimonda Miara / Getty Images

And Dr. Seuss sketching some cartoons by the pool with Cluny, his Irish setter, in 1957.

Gene Lester / Getty Images

Then there's this one of Salvador Dali... well, being Salvador Dali, in 1955.

Charles Hewitt / Getty Images

And here's Pablo Picasso whipping up a quick masterpiece on the beach in 1950.

Michel Mako / Getty Images

This one shows a young Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoying the Los Angeles sunshine in 1977.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

And here's Will Smith kicking back by the pool in 1996.

Charles W. Bush / Getty Images

Speaking of "kicking back" — here's a classic picture of Elvis Presley striking a pose on a Las Vegas diving board in 1955.

Sunset Boulevard / Getty Images

And one of Elizabeth Taylor testing her aim on the beach, circa 1948.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

Here's Miles Davis playing it cool in the pool, circa 1985.

Oliver Morris / Getty Images

And the Ramones in 1977, who would prefer to hit the pool in their jeans with beers in hand.

Michael Ochs Archives

This one of Xzibit, Eminem, and Dr. Dre soaking up the Cancun sun between sets in 2000.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

James Gandolfini pulling off his best "mob boss" impression with a cigar in 1999.

Anthony Neste / Getty Images

And finally, the late Princess Diana playing in the sand with Prince William, Prince Harry, and their childhood friends in 1990.

Tim Graham / Getty Images


