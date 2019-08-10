9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

As with every mass shooting, the tragic events that occurred last weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, have left us with only questions and heartache. This week’s photo stories offer a visual of issues surrounding race and violence, and with that, an opportunity for conversation and healing.

Andrew Seng’s powerful series Made in the USA explores how racist ideologies can permeate through mainstream consumer culture, while Jim Urquhart’s shocking photos show an increasingly visible white nationalist movement in America today. Bryan Thomas’s series Sunrise/Sunset captures the heartbreaking effects of gun violence on black neighborhoods, and in pictures from El Paso and Dayton, protests during the president’s visits show just how politically polarizing these tragedies can be.

Shifting our focus from the US, Nuria López Torres shows the vibrant culture of Mexico’s gender-fluid “muxes.” In Italy’s Alpine glaciers, Tomaso Clavarino seeks out the ghosts of the region’s resort history, and in Venezuela, Cao Sanchez shows what women are purchasing on the black market during the nation’s ongoing political crisis.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

