9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on August 10, 2019, at 4:42 p.m. ET

As with every mass shooting, the tragic events that occurred last weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, have left us with only questions and heartache. This week’s photo stories offer a visual of issues surrounding race and violence, and with that, an opportunity for conversation and healing.

Andrew Seng’s powerful series Made in the USA explores how racist ideologies can permeate through mainstream consumer culture, while Jim Urquhart’s shocking photos show an increasingly visible white nationalist movement in America today. Bryan Thomas’s series Sunrise/Sunset captures the heartbreaking effects of gun violence on black neighborhoods, and in pictures from El Paso and Dayton, protests during the president’s visits show just how politically polarizing these tragedies can be.

Shifting our focus from the US, Nuria López Torres shows the vibrant culture of Mexico’s gender-fluid “muxes.” In Italy’s Alpine glaciers, Tomaso Clavarino seeks out the ghosts of the region’s resort history, and in Venezuela, Cao Sanchez shows what women are purchasing on the black market during the nation’s ongoing political crisis.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

“These Photos Show the Casual Racism of Everyday Objects” — BuzzFeed News

Andrew Seng

“El Paso Attack Upends White Nationalist Normalization Plan” — Reuters

Jim Urquhart / Reuters

“Bryan Thomas: Sunrise/Sunset” — Daylight

Bryan Thomas

“Here’s How People Reacted to Trump’s Visits to El Paso and Dayton” — BuzzFeed News

Mario Tama / Getty Images

“Meet the Mixed-Gender ‘Muxes’ of Southern Mexico” — Washington Post

Nuria López Torres

“The New Ruins of the Melting Alps” — New Republic

Tomaso Clavarino

“11 Photos Reveal What Women Are Buying on the Black Market” — BuzzFeed News

Cao Sanchez

“How a Gang of Women Are Holding India’s Men Accountable” — California Sunday Magazine

Gayatri Ganju

“23 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week” — BuzzFeed News

Paul Ratje / AFP / Getty Images

