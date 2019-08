Denis Charlet / AFP / Getty Images

Franky Zapata on his jet-powered "flyboard" flies past the belfry of the city hall of Calais, center, after he took off from Sangatte, France, on Aug. 4, during his attempt to fly across the 22-mile Channel crossing in 20 minutes, while keeping an average speed of 87 mph at a height of 50-65 feet above the sea.