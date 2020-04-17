22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way we live our lives, acts of kindness and ingenuity capture the true resilience of the human spirit.
Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the Senior Photo Essay Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.