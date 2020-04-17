 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Trending

22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way we live our lives, acts of kindness and ingenuity capture the true resilience of the human spirit.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on April 17, 2020, at 4:03 p.m. ET

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Evaristo Sa / Getty Images

Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta, gestures as leaves the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia, after being treated for COVID-19 and discharged on April 14.

Pierre-philippe Marcou / Getty Images

Healthcare workers acknowledge applause in memory of their co-worker Esteban, a nurse that died of the coronavirus disease at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, on April 10.

Alex Edelman / Getty Images

Firefighters and paramedics with Anne Arundel County Fire Department transport a patient on a stretcher in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on April 13.

Bagus Saragih / Getty Images

This aerial picture shows workers preparing a burial site for victims of COVID-1 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 15.

Jerome Delay / AP

Relatives grieve Benedict Somi Vilakasi at his burial ceremony at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 16. Vilakasi, a coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 infection.

Juan Barreto / Getty Images

Residents hang red rags on their windows as a distress signal to receive government aid amid the coronavirus outbreak in Bogota, Colombia, on April 15.

Anton Vaganov / Reuters

An employee of a flower shop in Saint Petersburg, Russia, destroys unsold flowers, as lockdown restrictions and self-isolation measures led to a slump in flower sales, on April 13.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Two men talk in front of a home destroyed by a tornado near Nixville, South Carolina, on April 13. A string of storms across the southern United States that began Easter Sunday and continued into the week produced multiple tornados, resulting in more than 30 deaths and dozens more injuries.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Father Bruno Lefevre Pontalis stands on the rooftop of Saint Francois Xavier church to bless the city of Paris during the national lockdown on April 11.

Piero Cruciatti / Getty Images

Italian Carabinieri policemen stand by as Italian tenor and opera singer Andrea Bocelli sings on a deserted Piazza del Duomo in central Milan, Italy on April 12.

Europa Press News / Getty Images

A member of the Don Bosco Foundation delivers food from the Fraternitas Project, which serves vulnerable families in two of the poorest neighborhoods in Spain and Seville, during the state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis on April 16,

Umit Bektas / Reuters

A municipality worker in a protective suit feeds street cats at Sultanahmet Square, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Istanbul, Turkey, April 9, 2020.

Mohammed Abed / Getty Images

Palestinian children pose with makeshifts masks made of cabbage while cooking at home with their family in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on April 16, 2020 amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan Walsh / AP

Family and friends surprised Sharon and Bart Williams for a social distancing celebration of their 56th wedding anniversary at their home in home in Annapolis, Maryland, on April 12.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Adhering to Ohio's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak, Zachary Skidmore bench presses as he lifts weights using his hand-made outdoor gym equipment on April 15 in Jackson, Ohio.

Piroschka Van De Wouw / Reuters

A man visits his wife at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made especially to fight against loneliness caused by the visit ban due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9.

Kees Van De Veen / Getty Images

Dutch DJ Luc Sarneel surprises the grandfather and grandmother of 23-year-old Djura during the extra edition of Serious Request in Drachten, the Netherlands, on April 13, 2020.

Joy Malone / Reuters

An essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he works amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, U.S., April 11, 2020.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Joanne Collins Brock, a second grade teacher at St Francis School, teaches online in her empty classroom on April 15, 2020 in Goshen, Kentucky.

Buda Mendes / Getty Images

Aerial view of the illuminated statue of Christ the Redeemer amidst the Coronavirus (COVID - 19) pandemic on April 12, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Police applaud NHS staffers at the entrance of the Royal Liverpool Hospital as part of the "Clap For Our Carers" campaign on April 9, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

One World Trade Center is lit in blue on April 9, 2020 to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



ADVERTISEMENT