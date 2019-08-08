Climate Change Is Triggering More Heat Waves, Droughts, And Crop Yield Declines, Study Says

Indian farmers look at their partially spoiled tomato plants at Medha village, where farmers are facing difficulties owing to climate change.

A new report from the United Nations’ body in charge of monitoring climate change details how global warming is already playing out on land to negative effect: magnifying heat waves and droughts, and contributing to desertification and declining crop yields.

And if global warming continues unchecked, worse impacts are yet to come, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s special Climate Change and Land report released Thursday.

“As we continue to pour more and more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the Earth system has responded and it has continued to absorb more and more,” said Louis Verchot, one of the report’s more than 50 scientist authors, on a press call. “But the important finding of this report, I think, is this additional gift from nature is limited — it’s not going to continue forever.”

The release of greenhouse gases, or climate pollution, into the atmosphere in recent decades has led to uneven warming, and impacts, across the globe. The new report quantifies what’s happening specifically on the rapidly warming land, and how land use can curb or worsen future warming. (This report follows one published last October on the devastating impacts of 1.5 degrees Celsius warming globally, not just on lands; a separate IPCC climate report set to come out in September will focus on oceans.)

“The temperature over land is warming at twice the speed of the global average,” Verchot told BuzzFeed News. To date, average surface air temperatures over land have risen about 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. This is not a measure of total warming — excluding the warming of air temperatures over the oceans that cover most of the planet. The Paris climate agreement seeks to limit global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius, with an ideal limit of 1.5 degrees, to stave off the worst impacts.

Amid a population boom, humans have expanded their consumption of food, timber, energy, and more. To do this, people have used more and more land and freshwater resources. The result, scientists say, is a spike in emissions.

Most greenhouse gas emissions stem from the burning of fossil fuels. However, agriculture, forestry, and other types of land use, from 2007 and 2016, accounted for about 23% of total net human-related greenhouse gas emissions, per the report. For now, thanks to plants working overtime in natural landscapes free of human development, land cover areas still pull more emissions out of the atmosphere than they release into it.

The initial effects of climate change, however, are already showing themselves.