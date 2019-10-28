 Skip To Content
These Dramatic Pictures Show How Fires Are Affecting California

Hundreds of thousands of Californians have been forced to evacuate as massive wildfires fanned by winds continue to burn through the state's arid landscape.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on October 28, 2019, at 3:39 p.m. ET

Approximately 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as the massive Kincade and Tick fires threaten arid regions of both northern and southern California. In an effort to help reduce the risk of sparking additional fires, Pacific Gas & Electric shut off the power to nearly 3 million Californians in those regions. According to California fire authorities, the Kincade fire is only 5% contained as of Monday morning and has destroyed 66,000 acres of wildlife and property, while the Tick fire burned approximately 4,600 acres in Los Angeles County last week.

In the early hours of Monday morning, a new fire fanned by Santa Ana winds erupted in near the Getty Museum and the 405 freeway, destroying several homes and forcing the evacuation of thousands.

These pictures show how these massive wildfires are affecting the people and wildlife of California.

Philip Pacheco / Getty Images

A crew of inmate firefighters make their way to firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg on Oct. 26.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

Fire explodes out the entrance of the Soda Rock Winery during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg on Oct. 27.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

Firefighters prepare to battle the Kincade Fire on the outskirts of Santa Rosa on Oct. 28.

Medianews Group / Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG

Firefighters attempt to save a home from the Tick fire in Canyon Country on Oct. 24.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A firefighter uses a flashlight to search the perimeter of a building at the Soda Rock Vineyards during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg on Oct. 27.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

The Soda Rock Winery burns as flames race through Healdsburg on Oct. 27.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

Fire and embers blow around a burnt utility truck during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg on Oct. 27.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter looks up toward the Palisades Fire as it advances downhill in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

A firefighter walks through a burned property after the Kincade fire tore through Healdsburg on Oct. 27.

Mark Ralston / Getty Images

Firefighters hose down a burning house during the Tick fire near Santa Clarita on Oct. 25.

Darryl Bush / AP

Traffic is backed up heading south on Highway 101 during mandatory evacuations due to predicted danger in Windsor on Oct. 26.

Stephen Lam / Getty Images

Ray Gaitan carries personal items as he evacuates in anticipation of the expected wind event in Windsor on Oct. 26.

Medianews Group / Staff Photographer

A woman evacuates with her pets in Canyon Country on Oct. 24.

John Burgess / AP

Dirk Collins helps evacuate his brother Darin from their home in Healdsburg on Oct. 26.

Medianews Group / Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG

People attempt to get a frightened horse into a trailer as the Tick fire burns in Canyon Country on Oct. 24.

Ethan Swope / AP

Firefighter Mickey Chizek helps to evacuate a herd of alpacas as the Kincade fire approaches their enclosure in Sonoma County on Oct. 27.

Christian Monterrosa / AP

A sheep lays next to a water bucket with severe burns to its legs from the Tick fire in Santa Clarita on Oct. 25.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

A Santa Clara County Fire strike team listens to Battalion Chief Matt Brown during a briefing before deploying on Oct. 26.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A firefighting aircraft makes a pass near Geyserville on Oct. 25.

Philip Pacheco / Getty Images

Firefighters set a back fire along a hillside near Healdsburg on Oct. 26.

Philip Pacheco / Getty Images

Firefighters set a back fire along a hillside near power lines in Healdsburg on Oct. 26.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Onlookers take photos as a firefighting helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire threatening a nearby hillside home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Oct. 21.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A firefighter hops over a locked gate while working the Tick fire in Canyon Country on on Oct. 24.

Medianews Group / Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG

The Tick fire burns in Canyon Country on Oct. 24.

Mark Ralston / Getty Images

Fire damage to Highway 14 during the Tick fire near Santa Clarita on Oct. 25.


