These Dramatic Pictures Show How Fires Are Affecting California

Approximately 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as the massive Kincade and Tick fires threaten arid regions of both northern and southern California. In an effort to help reduce the risk of sparking additional fires, Pacific Gas & Electric shut off the power to nearly 3 million Californians in those regions. According to California fire authorities, the Kincade fire is only 5% contained as of Monday morning and has destroyed 66,000 acres of wildlife and property, while the Tick fire burned approximately 4,600 acres in Los Angeles County last week.

In the early hours of Monday morning, a new fire fanned by Santa Ana winds erupted in near the Getty Museum and the 405 freeway, destroying several homes and forcing the evacuation of thousands.

These pictures show how these massive wildfires are affecting the people and wildlife of California.