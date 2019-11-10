 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on November 10, 2019, at 9:09 a.m. ET

We begin this week’s BuzzFeed News photo stories marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Emotions run high in these pictures as family members and friends reunite as one Germany for the first time in decades. Another anniversary worth noting is the 50th birthday of the beloved children's television program Sesame Street. Witness the behind the scenes magic during early tapings of the show in a nostalgic gallery or rare photos from the archives.

Photographer Lynsey Addario documents the vital role of women in today's military and we hear from photographer Emin Özmen, whose reporting from Turkey's border with Syria shows a conflict with no easy solution and no end in sight. Lastly, explore the fascinating history of aerial photography with author Eamonn McCabe and see some of the world's most valuable photographs in a discussion with art adviser Nicholas Campbell.

"Here's How People Celebrated the Fall of the Berlin Wall" — BuzzFeed News

Patrick Piel / Getty Images

"On Today's Battlefields, More Women Than Ever Are in the Fight" — National Geographic

Lynsey Addario / National Geographic

"A Look at Civilian Life in the Never-Ending Conflict Between Turkey and the Kurds" — BuzzFeed News

Emin Özmen / Magnum Photos

"Photographing '90s Hollywood Before it Changed Forever" — i-D

Randall Slavin

"20 Magical Pictures From the Early Years of Sesame Street" — BuzzFeed News

Bill Pierce / Getty Images

"22 Fascinating Pictures From the History of Aerial Photography" — BuzzFeed News

NASA

"Questions about Collecting Photography Answered by an Art Adviser" — Artsy

Fridman Gallery / Yossi Milo Gallery

"23 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Patty Nieberg / AP


