8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We begin this week’s BuzzFeed News photo stories marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Emotions run high in these pictures as family members and friends reunite as one Germany for the first time in decades. Another anniversary worth noting is the 50th birthday of the beloved children's television program Sesame Street. Witness the behind the scenes magic during early tapings of the show in a nostalgic gallery or rare photos from the archives.

Photographer Lynsey Addario documents the vital role of women in today's military and we hear from photographer Emin Özmen, whose reporting from Turkey's border with Syria shows a conflict with no easy solution and no end in sight. Lastly, explore the fascinating history of aerial photography with author Eamonn McCabe and see some of the world's most valuable photographs in a discussion with art adviser Nicholas Campbell.

