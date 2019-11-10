 Skip To Content
20 Rare Behind The Scenes Pictures From The Early Years Of Sesame Street

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of this beloved children's television program, here's a look back at the magic behind the cameras during the early years of Sesame Street.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on November 10, 2019, at 9:04 a.m. ET

Bill Pierce / Getty Images

Cast members and puppeteers prepare for a taping of Sesame Street in 1969.

David Attie / Getty Images

Puppeteer Jim Henson holding Bert, amuses a baby during rehearsal for an episode of Sesame Street in 1970.

Getty Images

Left: Kermit the Frog during rehearsals in 1970. Right: Puppeteers Frank Oz, left, and Jim Henson, right, rehearse in 1970.

Bill Pierce / Getty Images

A television camera and lights focus on Grover in 1970.

David Attie / Getty Images

Puppeteers Jim Henson, left, and Caroly Wilcox, right, rehearse in 1970.

Getty Images

Left: Puppeteer Caroll Spinney with Oscar the Grouch during rehearsals in 1970. Oscar was orange in the first season. Right: Muppet Professor Hastings being filmed in 1970.

David Attie / Getty Images

From left, puppeteers Daniel Seagren and Jim Henson with Ernie and Frank Oz with Bert rehearse on set in 1970.

David Attie / Getty Images

Actor and singer Bob McGrath rehearses for an episode of Sesame Street in 1970.

David Attie / Getty Images

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in his Big Bird costume has an adjustment made during rehearsal in 1970.

Getty Images

From left, Puppeteers Daniel Seagren holding Roosevelt Franklin, Jim Henson holding Grandmother Happy, and Frank Oz with Betty Lou tape an episode of Sesame Street in 1970. Right: Actress Loretta Long with Big Bird on set in 1970.

David Attie / Getty Images

Muppet Big Bird and actress Loretta Long during the filming of an episode of Sesame Street in 1970.

Grey Villet / Getty Images

Executive Director and producer Joan Ganz Cooney, far right, with Executive Producer David Connell, center, and Research Director Edward Palmer reviewing material for Sesame Street at the PBS station in New York City, 1969.

Getty Images

Children watch an episode of Sesame Street at Margery Reed Mayo Center in Denver, 1969.

David Attie / Getty Images

Puppeteer Jim Henson, holding Kermit the Frog, entertains children during rehearsals in 1970.

David Attie / Getty Images

Jim Henson with Kermit the Frog, amuses children during rehearsal in 1970.

David Attie / Getty Images

Ernie, Bert, and other Muppets backstage during rehearsals in 1970.

