Death Toll From Hospital Hit By Airstrike In Syria Rises To 50

The new number includes victims from the hospital and surrounding areas, and at least six medical staff members.





At least 50 people have been killed in Aleppo, Syria, after an airstrike Wednesday night hit a hospital supported by Doctors Without Borders, the aid group said Friday.

"The sky is falling in Aleppo," said Muskilda Zancada, head of the MSF's Mission Syria, in a statement on Friday. "The city, consistently at the front lines of this brutal war, is now in danger of falling under a full offensive, no corner is being spared."

The group — known internationally by its French name, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) — said Thursday put toll from the strike at Al Quds hospital at 14, which included at least two doctors, and added that the count was likely to rise.

One of the doctors killed was the hospital's last pediatrician.

Hospital staff at the scene said one blast directly hit the building, reducing it to rubble, according to an MSF statement.

Video footage from the Associated Press shows the chaos that engulfed the area shortly after the airstrikes Wednesday night.

