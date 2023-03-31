People Are Using ChatGPT For Therapy. Here’s What Mental Health Experts Think About That.

Before responding to Lum’s typed messages, the program adds the preface: “As an AI language model, I am not a licensed therapist, and I am unable to provide therapy or diagnose any conditions. However, I am here to listen and help in any way I can.”

For Lum, who uses ChapGPT to pour out her feelings and not much more — that’s exactly what she’s looking for.

“I often feel better after using online tools for therapy, and it certainly aids my mental and emotional health,” Lum told BuzzFeed News. “I enjoy being able to unload my thoughts on ChatGPT, and would consider this an improvement from journaling because I am able to receive feedback on my thoughts and situation.”

Lum isn’t the only person turning to ChatGPT for AI therapy. The hashtags #ChapGPT and #AI have a combined 24.2 billion views on TikTok, with people on the #CharacterAITherapy (6.9 billion views) sharing their experiences using specific programs for their talk therapy needs.

However, psychologists and psychiatrists are wary of the potential risks of untested programs, particularly if they are used by people in crisis or looking for treatment options. A Belgian man with depression killed himself after six weeks of using an AI program called Chai, according to La Libre and Vice . The program, which is not marketed as a mental health app, reportedly sent harmful texts and offered suicide options.

“Since these models are not yet controllable or predictable, we cannot know the consequences of their widespread use and clearly they can be catastrophic, as in this case,” said Ravi Iyer, a social psychologist and managing director of the Psychology of Technology Institute at the University of Southern California's Neely Center.

“There is a lot of excitement about ChatGPT, and in the future, I think we will see language models like this have some role in therapy. But it won't be today or tomorrow,” Dr. John Torous, a psychiatrist and chair of the APA’s Committee on Mental Health IT at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, told BuzzFeed News. “First we need to carefully assess how well they really work. We already know they can say concerning things as well and have the potential to cause harm.”

We asked the creator of Em x Archii , a free, nonprofit, AI therapy program that uses ChatGPT, exactly how one creates a tool that can offer mental health advice, and what they consider the pros and cons of the technology. We also asked psychologists and psychiatrists if they think AI can ever be used for mental health and, if so, when a real-life visit to a human is absolutely necessary

The advantages of AI therapy programs

Lauren Brendle, 28, of Brooklyn created Em x Archii after working as a mental health counselor at a suicide hotline for three years. She now works as a programmer. ”Mental health resources is a huge barrier for people, which I think AI has the potential to help with,” Brendle told BuzzFeed News.

The program aims to build a relationship with users during each session, including remembering past conversations, identifying what they want to work on, and offering strategies for the course of the session. In a TikTok that has more than half a million views , Brendle shows people how the program works by posing as someone who is suicidal after arguing with a friend.

Like another popular program, Character.ai , the AI generates humanlike text responses. What makes Em x Archii different from other AI programs, or ChatGPT itself, is the ability to save past conversations to your account. Like a therapist, it will write responses based on a personalized experience, unlike other programs, Brendle said.

“The average therapy session [with a person] ranges from $60 to $300,” Brendle said. She studied psychology as an undergraduate and graduate student and created the program to offer an alternative for those who don't have other options due to cost or other barriers, like a lack of qualified therapists where they live or difficulty getting to therapy,