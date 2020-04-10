Nico Santos From "Crazy Rich Asians" Opened Up About Grieving During The Coronavirus Pandemic

"It's sort of a really surreal time to be going through the grieving process just because the world is so crazy right now," the actor told BuzzFeed News.

Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.



The coronavirus has struck at the heart of the family of Nico Santos, best known for playing Oliver in Crazy Rich Asians and starring in NBC's Superstore.

In late March, the actor posted an update on Instagram about the death of his stepdad, Sonny. "He was a kind, caring man," wrote Santos. "Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy."

Full Interview: @nicosantos shares his family’s recent loss due to COVID-19, how @NBCSuperstore is tackling heavy topics in a creative way, and the impact of @CrazyRichMovie

On Friday, Santos opened up about grieving his stepdad in an interview with BuzzFeed News' Twitter show AM to DM. "It's up and down," the actor said. "It's sort of a really surreal time to be going through the grieving process just because the world is so crazy right now.

"We are dealing with it as best we can as a family and just taking it — at this point, it's not really day by day, it is hour by hour, to maintain your sanity."