A New Senate Report Shows How The NRA Built A Close Relationship With Russia

Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee have released a report that sheds new light on efforts by the Russian government to forge bonds with the NRA in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, including previously unreported meetings between the former Russian ambassador and NRA leaders.

The 76-page report, titled “The NRA and Russia: How a Tax-Exempt Organization Became a Foreign Asset” and released Friday, relies heavily on internal NRA documents obtained by Democratic committee investigators during their nearly two-year probe to reach its conclusions. The Senate Finance Committee oversees tax policy and related issues, including tax-exempt groups like the NRA.

NRA emails and a calendar entry suggest that in November 2015 — one month before a delegation of NRA officials and supporters traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian oligarchs and high-level government officials — then–NRA president Allan Cors went hunting with then–Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Former NRA president David Keene had suggested months earlier that Cors invite the ambassador to the “Grand National Waterfowl Hunt” in Maryland, a suggestion Cors responded to enthusiastically. “Dave: I was at the hunt many years ago. A great event. I concur with all of your ideas/suggestions and would welcome any opportunity engage the ambassador with the NRA,” Cors said. An assistant to Cors later scheduled a “Hunt with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.”

By the time the hunt occurred, Kislyak had already met with Cors and Keene at NRA headquarters in Virginia, according to the report. The trio was scheduled to have lunch in May 2016 at the ambassador’s Washington, DC, residence as well, according to calendar entries the NRA provided to the committee. Kislyak became a focal point early in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference because of his contacts with members of then-candidate Donald Trump’s inner circle. The Senate report says Kislyak waged an “influence campaign to associate with NRA leadership” and that Cors “welcomed” it.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Finance Committee, opened the investigation in early 2018, following news reports that detailed connections between the NRA and Russia. Four months later, the Justice Department revealed that it believed the Russians had sought to infiltrate an American “gun rights organization,” widely understood to be the NRA, when the department charged Maria Butina with failing to register as a foreign agent. Butina — a Russian gun-rights activist who worked closely with Alexander Torshin, a senior official at the Russian central bank — pleaded guilty in April 2019 and is serving an 18-month prison sentence with credit for time already served.

Cors, the NRA president at the time of the trip to Moscow, was originally planning to attend the trip, but pulled out, telling Torshin in November 2015: “I am particularly disappointed at being forced to cancel my visit to Moscow because of the importance of the relationship I feel we have developed through you with the Russian firearms and hunting communities.”