The Children Who Survived The Uvalde Shooting Now Need Money For Therapy

After witnessing a massacre in their classrooms, sustaining injuries from gunshot wounds, losing many of their friends and cousins, and experiencing unfathomable trauma, the children who survived the Uvalde school shooting are now relying on GoFundMe to cover the massive costs of their therapy and medical expenses.

Several children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and 2 teachers were killed on Tuesday, played dead in order to survive the 90-minute long rampage. One little girl smeared herself with the blood of her dead classmate. Some children made repeated 911 calls and begged for police to come help them nearly an hour after the shooting begun, even as authorities delayed confronting the gunman. The survivors, mostly 10 and 11 years old, recounted hiding in silence and stifling their screams and sobs, even when struck by bullets and fragments.

GoFundMe has compiled nearly two dozen campaigns, organized by families of victims and survivors, here.



In a devastating interview, Miah Cerrillo, 11, told CNN that she saw the gunman enter her classroom and shoot one of her teachers after saying "Goodnight."

She recounted seeing the gunman shoot the second teacher as well as many of her friends, while bullet fragments struck her in her head and shoulders. Miah recalled hearing screams from the adjoining classroom when the shooter opened fire there.

She and a friend called 911 using their dead teacher's phone, telling a dispatcher, "Please come... we're in trouble."

Fearful that the gunman would return to her classroom and kill her and the handful of survivors, Miah said that she placed her hands in the blood of her dead classmate lying next to her and smeared it all over herself so she could pretend to be dead.

Miah began crying when recounting to CNN why the police wouldn't come help them after what seemed like hours to her. She said her hair is now falling out in clumps and her mother added that the little girl couldn't sleep.

"[Miah] will need a lot of help with all the trauma that she is going through," her mother, Abigail Veloz, said in a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $400,000.

“My daughter is [an] amazing person and is a very good sister to her siblings. We will need help with her medical expenses that were caused by the bullet fragment on her back," Veloz wrote.

