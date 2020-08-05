BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member .

Tennessee police are investigating after a member of a bachelorette party in Nashville allegedly deliberately coughed on a restaurant employee Saturday night as they were unhappy about coronavirus guidelines being enforced.

"It's, at its core, dehumanizing and extremely rude and not acceptable to do to anybody," restaurant co-owner Mikey Corona told BuzzFeed News. "This person should be held accountable for their actions, to know their action has a ripple effect."



After arriving at the Mockingbird restaurant in the trendy neighborhood of the Gulch, members of a 10-person bachelorette party were seated at two adjacent tables but began to move them together, violating the county's social distancing guidelines that require tables be placed 6 feet apart, with a maximum of six people at each.

When one of the guests told Corona that he was about to lose 10 paying customers, he told BuzzFeed News he replied, "That’s a risk we have to take. I can’t risk losing our license or get a citation or have other people see this and not feel safe with being in our restaurant."

The group then decided to leave after employees confronted them. As they left, Corona noticed about half of them weren't wearing masks.

One member of the party then held a hand up to the side of her face and coughed two to three times on the assistant general manager in a way that was "pretty animated and exaggerated," Corona said.

"Immediately I went directly toward her and went, ‘No. That is not okay. You just assaulted my employee,’" he said. "She looked at me, smirked, and kept walking."

“That is considered assault and we are not taking it lightly,” Corona wrote in a Facebook post in a group of other restaurant and hospitality workers in the Tennessee capital.



The assistant general manager filed a report with Nashville police soon after the incident, and the partygoer who allegedly coughed on them may be charged with assault. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told BuzzFeed News the case is still active and being investigated as a simple assault.

In the Facebook post, Corona shared the name of the bachelorette party member whose name the reservation was under; that person said in a statement to NBC 15 that she had no involvement in the incident and that "the story is 95 percent false."

The employee who was coughed on has reportedly been self-isolating since the incident. She has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results.

"We already are very strained because of the current situation. Taking a member of our salaried staff out — it’s like me losing my right hand trying to run operations. And that’s why we’re not taking this lightly," Corona said. "We’re going to have to work on making sure she feels safe again in her work environment."