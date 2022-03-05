A WNBA Player Has Reportedly Been Arrested In Russia After Customs Found Hash Pens In Her Luggage

Brittney Griner, a player for the Phoenix Mercury women’s basketball team and a seven-time WNBA All-Star center, was arrested in February at a Moscow airport after customs agents found vape cartridges with hash oil in her luggage, the Associated Press reported.

The Russian Federal Customs Service did not specify the date of the arrest nor identify the person arrested. Russian media, citing law enforcement, identified the person as Griner, the New York Times reported.

A video shared on Telegram by the customs agency appears to show Griner going through airport security and someone removing a package from her bag. The customs agency said it is investigating Griner for drug trafficking, which could mean a prison sentence of up to 10 years. The agency did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

In a statement shared with BuzzFeed News, the Mercury said that it is "closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia" and is in contact with her family and representation.



“We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home,” the team said.

A spokesperson for USA Basketball did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for confirmation about Griner's arrest but said in a statement that it is "aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia."

“Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns,” USA Basketball tweeted.