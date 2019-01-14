Trump’s New Birth Control Rules Are Going Into Effect In A Majority Of States Following A Judge’s Limited Ruling

Supporters of religious organizations that want to ban contraceptives from their health insurance policies rally outside the Supreme Court in March 2016.

WASHINGTON — Two Trump administration rules intended to allow employers and universities to stop providing insurance coverage for birth control were blocked by a California federal court in 13 states and the District of Columbia Sunday night. This is the second time this has happened.

The Affordable Care Act requires the majority of employers and universities to provide insurance coverage for contraception as a preventative health service. The Trump administration rules — which will still take effect in 37 other states on Monday — enable entities that provide insurance coverage to stop providing contraception coverage for “religious” or “moral” reasons. The policy will likely impact many women seeking free or low-cost birth control in those states.

These new rules, which the Department of Health and Human Services announced the day after the 2018 midterm elections, are revamped versions of two other rules that the administration first released in October 2017. The October rules were quickly taken to court by several states and blocked, and the second version was an endeavor to make changes that would be accepted by the courts.

The more than a dozen states that sued the administration over the rule argued that the changes to the rules were not significant enough to bypass the injunctions the courts had put on the prior rules. They also resurrected their previous arguments, saying the rules were in violation of the Affordable Care Act, that it would cost women in their states significant amounts of money, and that it would significantly impact their access to birth control.

On Sunday, Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the United States District Court in Oakland, California, wrote that the new rules “are nearly identical to” the last set, and therefore still in violation of the Affordable Care Act. Gilliam was one of the judges to block the last set of rules.

The Trump administration appealed Gilliam’s previous ruling and in December the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld Gilliam’s injunction but limited its scope. Because of this, Gilliam chose to only apply Sunday’s injunction to the states that sued rather than the whole country.

Gilliam wrote Sunday that he “fully recognizes that limiting the scope of this injunction to the plaintiff states means that women in other states are at risk of losing access to cost-free contraceptives when the final rules take effect.”

Just before the new year, the five states that opposed the 2017 rules — New York, California, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware — filed a second complaint over the new version. This new complaint was joined by Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, Vermont, Washington State, Rhode Island, and Washington DC.

Despite most of the new rules remaining the same as the 2017 version, here were “at least three changes [that] bear mentioning,” Gilliam wrote in his order. Two of the changes show a greater impact on women seeking contraception coverage than the prior rules. The first is that the new rules estimate that “no more than 126,400 women of childbearing age will be affected,” an increase from the estimated 120,000 of the 2017 rules. The new rules also increased the estimation of how much the exemptions will cost women seeking contraception nationally to $67.3 million nationwide annually (in the prior rules the estimate was $18.5 million for the religious exemption alone).

The third change is that the new rules emphasized that those affected by the change could seek cheap or free birth control from clinics that receive Title X family planning government funding. Another Trump administration rule that would limit that funding to organizations that don’t provide or refer for abortions is expected to take effect soon as well.

Mere hours after Sunday night’s injunction Mark Rienzi, a lawyer representing Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic religious institute and charity for nuns, appealed Gilliam’s decision, arguing that the injunction gave Democrats the green light to “threaten the rights of religious women.”

“Yesterday’s decision will allow politicians to threaten the rights of religious women like the Little Sisters of the Poor,” Rienzi told BuzzFeed News in an email. “Now the Little Sisters have no choice but to keep fighting this unnecessary fight so they can protect their right to focus on caring for the poor. We are confident this decision will be overturned.”

Deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union, which has been involved in the cases surrounding these rules since 2017, celebrated the ruling in the group’s official statement, despite the fact that the rule will still take effect in the majority of states.

“It is a good day when a court stops this administration from sanctioning discrimination under the guise of religion or morality,” the statement read. “We applaud the order to enjoin the enforcement of these discriminatory rules.”