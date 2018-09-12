Planned Parenthood's New President Is A Doctor And The Baltimore Health Commissioner

Leana Wen, Baltimore's health commissioner, will take over as Planned Parenthood's new president, the organization announced Wednesday.

She will replace Cecile Richards, who served as Planned Parenthood's president since 2006 and whose plans to step down from the role were first announced by BuzzFeed News in late January.



"After considering some truly formidable women, the search committee unanimously, even joyfully selected Dr. Leana Wen,” Anna Quindlen, the chair of the search committee, said in a statement.

“Like so many of our patients, she is an immigrant determined to do the best for this country. As she likes to say, her whole life has been leading to this position."



She will be the first physician taking on the role of president at Planned Parenthood in more than 50 years, and the first immigrant. Wen immigrated from Shanghai when she was 8 and was granted political asylum.

Wen has served as Baltimore's health commissioner since 2015. During her time in the role, she focused on combatting the opioid epidemic in her city by issuing a blanket prescription to the overdose-reversing drug Naloxone to all residents and supported the use of needle-exchange trucks in the city.

Wen has also gained recognition for her work pertaining to reproductive health and sexual education. She has been a vocal opponent of President Trump's family planning policies, and in March Wen joined a winning lawsuit against the Trump administration for their rollback of the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, which resulted in the restoration of $5 million worth of funds to two Baltimore clinics.