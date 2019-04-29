Cecile Richards Is Starting A New Political Organization And Linking Back Up With Planned Parenthood

Richards is partnering with Alicia Garza of Black Lives Matter and Ai-jen Poo of the National Domestic Workers Alliance to mobilize activists with their new group, Supermajority.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards

WASHINGTON — Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards is starting a new women’s political action group, partnering with Planned Parenthood and other advocacy organizations to continue the legacy she began during her time there. Richards is co-founding the group, called Supermajority, with Alicia Garza, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. They will officially launch the new organization Monday morning. The plan for Supermajority is to partner their organizations, among others, to teach 2 million women how to be political activists. The group will emphasize the intersection of issues affecting different racial and socioeconomic groups in the US, Richards and Poo told BuzzFeed News Saturday. In collaboration with its separate education division, Supermajority will train women on how to participate in politics and activism in their communities, both online and on the ground. One of the main goals of the group is to create a “women’s New Deal for gender equality,” the co-founders said, an agenda that their members can push candidates and legislators to adopt. The group will also focus heavily on mobilizing voters during the 2020 primary and general elections, Richards said, but she added that it was too early to say whether the group would endorse a candidate in the Democratic primary for president. One of the first things Supermajority plans to do is launch a “listening tour” over the summer, Poo told BuzzFeed News, during which Supermajority staff will travel all over the country, meeting with women and compiling information on what issues matter most to them. This information will go toward constructing the “agenda” that will be the basis of the group’s advocacy going forward.

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance Ai-jen Poo.

Supermajority’s work and mission, of course, sound a lot like those of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the health organization’s political arm, which grew and strengthened under Richards’s leadership. Richards spent more than a decade as Planned Parenthood’s president, and as the daughter of former Democratic governor of Texas Ann Richards, she came to the organization with a strong background in politics. She is often credited with turning Planned Parenthood into the political powerhouse it is today. Since Leana Wen took over Richards’ role in November 2018, several top political aides have left the organization (one, former Planned Parenthood Action Fund executive director Deirdre Schifeling, helped found Supermajority and will serve part-time as a senior adviser). Planned Parenthood staff, supporters, and donors have raised concerns that Wen is moving the organization away from the political strength that Richards helped to build. Wen and her team have denied this in tweets and statements to BuzzFeed News, saying that Wen is in fact working to expand the “reach and impact” of Planned Parenthood’s political arm.

Richards told BuzzFeed News that Supermajority was not connected to changes in Planned Parenthood’s political work. In fact, she said she reached out directly to Wen, asking if Planned Parenthood wanted to be involved in Supermajority. Wen said yes. “If anything I feel like [Planned Parenthood is] really interested in how we can continue to grow this movement, and I’m really proud of the work they’re doing,” Richards said. Wen congratulated Richards in a statement Sunday night, saying she looks forward to having a "new partner" in advocacy work. “Alongside the entire Planned Parenthood family, I am thrilled about the launch of Supermajority, which builds upon the work of so many powerful women leaders and women’s rights advocates across the country,” Wen said. “In particular, I want to congratulate Cecile Richards and Deirdre Schifeling for their roles in building this organization and centering the conversation around women and issues that affect us – through 2020 and beyond.” Lyric Chen, the current senior strategic advisor for Planned Parenthood, will join Supermajority’s “steering committee,” a group of leaders from other organizations that will act as Supermajority’s gut-check making sure the group stays in line with its goals. Chen said in a statement she is "thrilled to help launch" Supermajority and to work with both organizations moving forward. BuzzFeed News first reported in January 2018 that Richards planned to step down as president of Planned Parenthood. She officially left the role in April of that year. Richards told BuzzFeed News Saturday that she and Poo had begun planning to create Supermajority began even before she officially left the Planned Parenthood. “The two of us got together more than a year ago to start talking about this idea, so it’s been germinating for quite a while,” Richards told BuzzFeed News, referring to Poo. “It just felt like there was this moment where millions more women wanted to organize than even our two organizations could keep up with.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza