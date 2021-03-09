 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Sign Up For "Kim, There's People That Are Watching," Our Newsletter About The Final Season Of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians"

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Sign Up For "Kim, There's People That Are Watching," Our Newsletter About The Final Season Of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians"

All you have to do is sign up, and we’ll send the best Kardashian kontent straight to your inbox.

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 9, 2021, at 4:44 p.m. ET

In case you somehow missed the news, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end this month after 20 seasons.

E!

Across hundreds of episodes and iconic moments ranging from lost earrings to 72-day marriages, the show has acted as a vehicle through which the Kardashians have entertained their core fanbase and controlled their public image.

E!

Over the last 14 years, KUWTK has propelled the family into the upper echelons of stardom, transforming them from little-known Calabasas boutique owners into billionaire entrepreneurs and some of the most recognizable, powerful celebrities on the planet.

Jeff Gentner / Getty Images

News that the show was ending therefore came as a shock to many fans, and remains a risky business decision.

For the last decade, KUWTK has established the family as knowable public personas, fueled their promotional machine, and provided the solid foundation on which their other business ventures grew. Without it, their entire empire risks collapse.

Season 20 will allow the Kardashians one final promotional push — one last chance to stoke drama and fuel headlines on their own terms before entering a new world without KUWTK as the driving force behind their fame.

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via

The stakes could not be higher, and as a result, we know that the family is preparing to bow out with a series of explosive storylines:

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

• Khloé and Tristan are planning to have a second baby just two years after splitting following a string of cheating scandals.

• Kourtney is being linked to Scott once again while also moving on with a new relationship.

• And, of course, the show’s original protagonist, Kim, looks set to deliver her most shocking scenes yet after reportedly storing up all the details of her divorce from Kanye West for a dramatic KUWTK reveal.

After a decade spent reporting, observing, analyzing, and obsessing over the first family of Calabasas in stories read hundreds of millions of times on BuzzFeed, I've established myself as the world's foremost Kardashian korrespondent. So join me as we watch this final season!

E!

If you're a fan of the Kardashians and are desperate to know more about how the show ends, how the family achieved world domination, and what the future has in store for them, then this is the newsletter for you!

I’ll be unpacking the drama of each episode, delving into past controversies, and providing all the insider knowledge you could ever need in order to keep up until the very end.

E!

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT