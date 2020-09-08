"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Is Ending
"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," Kim Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after its upcoming season. In lengthy Instagram posts, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian said Season 20, the final season, is set to air in early 2021.
"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years," Kardashian West wrote. "Through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."
The Kardashian/Jenner family members also thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses" that played a role in helping make the show, and gave a shout-out to Ryan Seacrest and their production team at Bunim/Murray.
"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," she wrote. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."
The E! reality series starring members of the Kardashian/Jenner family has been on the air since 2007. In a press release from E!, the network said "the heartfelt announcement was signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick."
"E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives," the network said in a statement.
"While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together."
Kourtney Kardashian has been vocal about her desire to stop working on the show, which was a point of contention between her, Kim, and Khloé on camera. In Season 18, Kourtney said she'd be taking a break from filming the reality show.
Season 19, the most recent season of Keeping Up, halted filming in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and is set to premiere on Sept. 17.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
