Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after its upcoming season. In lengthy Instagram posts, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian said Season 20, the final season, is set to air in early 2021.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years," Kardashian West wrote. "Through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."



The Kardashian/Jenner family members also thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses" that played a role in helping make the show, and gave a shout-out to Ryan Seacrest and their production team at Bunim/Murray.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," she wrote. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

