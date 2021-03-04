After months of speculation over the state of their marriage, Kim made the news of a split official by filing for divorce last month, citing irreconcilable differences.

"This divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot," a source told Page Six in January. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she's just had enough of it."

"They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised," a source told People. "What they want in life and for their kids doesn't always match."

These reports were bolstered by comments Kim made back in 2019 when she disclosed that Kanye's religious journey had led to a stricter approach to parenting and huge changes in their household — some of which she wasn't entirely on board with.