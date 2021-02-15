 Skip To Content
Kaley Cuoco Hinted Her Relationship With Johnny Galecki Was "Boring" And "Forgettable" On Instagram And He Had The Funniest Response

Kaley appeared to reference their relationship in a Valentine's Day tribute to her husband.

By Ellie Woodward

Posted on February 15, 2021, at 10:31 a.m. ET

I'm sure you've heard of The Big Bang Theory.

CBS

And I'm sure you remember one of the show's most iconic couples, Leonard and Penny, AKA Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco.

CBS

The pair not only dated on screen, but were actually a real-life couple for two years in the earliest days of the show.

CBS

"So we dated really early on for almost two years," Kaley recalled in an interview last year. "It was very early on in the show. I remember when we did the pilot, I was just crushing so hard on Galecki. ... I had such a crush on him, and I didn't think he felt that way about me."

Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

Despite the relationship not working out, the pair remained good friends and have since moved on with new partners — Kaley is now married to Karl Cook, while Johnny has been with model Alaina Meyer for two years — and Kaley recently admitted that they're now "closer" than ever before.

So when Valentine's Day rolled around yesterday and Kaley posted a gushing tribute to Karl, it seemed inevitable that Johnny would find a way to make a joke.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Taking to Instagram, Kaley praised her husband for making her life so great.

"Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know!" she wrote. "I don't remember a moment before you entered my life. What a boring life that must have been. I love you!"

instagram.com

But when Johnny saw the tribute — and its suggestion that their relationship had been boring and forgettable — he couldn't help but leave a comment.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

"Um." he wrote.

instagram.com

And when Kaley saw it, she wasted no time in acknowledging how funny the whole thing was.

instagram.com

Despite having been together for five years and married since 2018, Kaley and Karl actually only moved in together in April last year, meaning that this was the first Valentine's Day they've ever spent as a couple living in the same home.

"We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we're at a lot,” Kaley said of their living situation in 2019. "We're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us."

However, when the coronavirus pandemic struck Kaley and Karl made the decision to quarantine together and haven't looked back.

"This quarantine has forced us to actually move in together. It's been great for our relationship," Kaley said last April. "We like each other, we realized, which is even better."

