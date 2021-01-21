Chrissy Teigen Shared An Update On Her Sobriety And Said It's "Like A Different World"

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," Chrissy explained. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible."

"I knew in my heart it wasn't right..." she went on. "I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober. But now I get it. I don't want to be that person. ... I have to fix myself."