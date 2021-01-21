 Skip To Content
Chrissy Teigen Shared An Update On Her Sobriety And Said It's "Like A Different World"

"Everything is new and better."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 21, 2021, at 6:31 a.m. ET

ICYMI, over the holidays Chrissy Teigen announced that she was four weeks sober after deciding to give up drinking for good on her birthday.

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

The revelation came in reply to an Instagram comment on a video of Chrissy dancing on vacation in St. Barts, which read: "I need whatever drugs you're on!!"

Instagram / instagram.com

And later, Chrissy shared she had made the decision to quit alcohol after receiving a book about sobriety for her birthday, revealing she was "done with making an ass of [her]self in front of people."

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," the model and author wrote in an Instagram story. "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit at 6, not being able to sleep."

"I have been sober ever since," she went on.

Chrissy previously opened up about her relationship with alcohol in a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, admitting there was a point in her life when she was "point blank, just drinking too much."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," Chrissy explained. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible."

"I knew in my heart it wasn't right..." she went on. "I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober. But now I get it. I don't want to be that person. ... I have to fix myself."

Well, Chrissy shared an update on her sobriety on Wednesday following a day of celebrating President Joe Biden's inauguration, saying it was "like a different world."

"Just incredible to be here. Sober," she wrote on Twitter alongside a shot of her family looking out at the Washington monument. "I know that's weird but it's like...a different world for me. Everything is new and better."

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy

"Very happy," she added. "The most happy bigly happy."

You go, Chrissy! 💕

NBC / giphy.com

