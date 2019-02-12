She Reported Her 3-Year-Old Son Was Missing. More Than 30 Years Later, Police Arrested Her For His Murder.

The mother of a child who went missing more than 30 years ago has been charged with his murder after investigators took another look at the evidence in the decades-old missing person's case.

After 3-year-old Francillon Pierre was reported missing in North Las Vegas on Aug. 2, 1986, his mother, Amy Elizabeth Fleming, and the boy’s stepfather, Lee Luster, told authorities the child had wandered away at a swap meet, according to court documents.

North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda said investigators at the time suspected Fleming was involved in Francillon's disappearance and that he may have been killed, but they didn't have enough evidence to file charges.

Detectives decided to take another look at the case in 2017 after they were notified that an unknown person filed an application for a birth certificate in Pierre's name in an identity fraud attempt.

Ojeda said the application did not lead to the boy, but it prompted detectives to take another look at the evidence and conduct additional interviews.

"They figured out what they needed to do, who they needed to reinterview, and what other evidence that they needed to go through with a fine-tooth comb to actually bring this case through to full prosecution," Ojeda said during a news conference Monday.



Fleming, now 60, was arrested Jan. 29 in Florida on a fugitive warrant from Nevada for felony murder, according to Palm Beach County booking and court records.



The Palm Beach Post, the outlet that broke the story on Saturday, reported that Fleming was taken into custody by US marshals and is currently being extradited to Nevada.

"Today is an example of justice delayed is not justice denied," Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson told reporters. "Sometimes you reach a point where you can't follow up on any more leads, but then something happens ... which brings life back to a case."

