Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Met With The Queen

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, met with the Queen at Windsor Castle on Thursday during a brief stop while en route to the Netherlands, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

The prince and the duchess formerly known as Meghan Markle popped in on the Queen on their way to this year's Invictus Games, the athletic competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans from countries around the world (including Ukraine, whose team arrived yesterday in The Hague, where the games will be taking place).

Prince Harry, a 10-year veteran of the British Army, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 after attending the Warrior Games during a visit to the United States in 2014.

"Prince Harry saw how the power of sport could help wounded servicemen and women in their recovery - physically, psychologically and socially," according to the royal family's official website.