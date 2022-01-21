Prince Harry Wants Police Protection Because UK Security Guards Can’t Carry Firearms

The Queen could find herself celebrating her 70th year on the British throne without all of her family by her side, as Prince Harry has claimed that it’s too dangerous for the Sussexes to visit the UK under the current security arrangements.

What does Harry want to protect his wife and children that his hired bodyguards can’t currently provide in the UK?

There’s one obvious, all-American answer: guns.

Unbeknownst to the public, for months the Duke of Sussex has been petitioning the UK government to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while they are in the country. Harry was stripped of police security when he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from life as working members of the royal family in 2019 — now he’s willing to pursue legal action in order to get it back.

On Jan. 16, the Mail on Sunday reported that Harry’s lawyers filed a request for a judicial review of the UK Home Office’s decision to bar the Sussexes from police protection. Depending on the results of the review, the matter could go before a High Court judge.

In response to what the Sussexes’ spokesperson called “a leak in a UK tabloid, with surreptitious timing,” they quickly released a statement to set “the facts right.”

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” the spokesperson said. “He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.

